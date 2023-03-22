A Los Angeles County man was charged with felony cocaine possession on Feb. 13 after a Transportation Security Administration officer allegedly found the substance on his person after the man passed through security at Friedman Memorial Airport.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit from Hailey Police Department Officer Eric Owens, 48-year-old Joseph Walter Epply IV, of Santa Monica, went through the airport’s X-ray machine around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 when the system alerted that Epply had something in his pocket.
“TSA then questioned Joseph about what was in is pocket, to which Joseph pulled out a small glass vial containing a white powdery substance,” Owens stated. “Joseph then admitted to TSA that the vial contained cocaine.”
Owens wrote that he escorted Epply from the TSA checkpoint to the supervisor office on the other side of the airport for an interview after he was called to the airport.
“Joseph then stated, ‘I had a little bit of cocaine, and I got caught. I’m not going to lie to you,’” the report continues.
Owens stated that Epply concluded the interview by “pleading his Fifth Amendment” rights. Shortly thereafter, Assistant Chief Todd Peck tested the powdery substance and it returned presumptive positive for cocaine, according to the police report.
Epply posted $7,500 bond the same date of his arrest. He is due back in Fifth District Court in Hailey the afternoon of April 25 with his attorney, Jeffery Edward Nona, for a preliminary hearing, during which it will be decided whether his drug charge will proceed as a felony. If found guilty, he faces up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine. ￼
