A Los Angeles County man was charged with felony cocaine possession on Feb. 13 after a Transportation Security Administration officer allegedly found the substance on his person after the man passed through security at Friedman Memorial Airport.

According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit from Hailey Police Department Officer Eric Owens, 48-year-old Joseph Walter Epply IV, of Santa Monica, went through the airport’s X-ray machine around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 when the system alerted that Epply had something in his pocket.

“TSA then questioned Joseph about what was in is pocket, to which Joseph pulled out a small glass vial containing a white powdery substance,” Owens stated. “Joseph then admitted to TSA that the vial contained cocaine.”

