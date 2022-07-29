A Caldwell man has been sentenced to a retained jurisdiction, also known as a “rider,” for his role in helping a Boise woman import large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into Blaine County earlier this year.
Martin Zavala Mendoza Jr., 25, will serve up to a year at an Idaho Department of Corrections facility completing a “rider” program, which requires intensive inpatient therapy and educational classes, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ruled on July 18.
At sentencing, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill, representing the state, argued for a three-year fixed prison sentence with a five-year indeterminate sentence for a total of eight years in custody. Williamson upheld that recommendation but will not impose the sentence until Zavala Mendoza completes the rider program and returns to court.
Williamson further ordered Zavala Mendoza on July 18 to pay a $5,000 fine, $1,150 in restitution to Blaine County Narcotics Detective Division and $194 in restitution to the Idaho State Police for forensic drug testing.
Depending on his success in the rider program, Zavala Mendoza will either be placed on probation or serve out the remainder of his prison sentence.
Zavala Mendoza originally pleaded guilty on April 11 to the felony charge of aiding and abetting the delivery of fentanyl in exchange for the state’s dismissal of aiding and abetting methamphetamine trafficking, another felony charge.
According to a police report from Blaine County Sheriff’s Detective Steve Hansen, Boise resident Priscilla Barrientes, 39, sold a total of 10 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team, a division of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 2 and Jan. 13, 2022.
Hansen stated that a confidential informant fitted with a wire purchased 4 grams of meth from Barrientes at the Timmerman Junction rest stop south of Bellevue on Jan. 2 and, on Jan. 13, purchased 6 grams of meth and 30 blue fentanyl pills from Barrientes at the same rest stop. The meth seized during both undercover stings was valued at $3,700 and the fentanyl about $300, he stated.
Hansen wrote in his report that Zavala Mendoza acted as Barrientes’ driver during the second controlled buy on Jan. 13 and allegedly followed the confidential informant to supervise the transaction. The NET team found $2,000 in cash in Zavala Mendoza’s pants pocket when he was pulled over on state Highway 75 and determined that the bills were the same ones that they had given the informant earlier that day for the buy, as evidenced by their pre-recorded serial numbers, Hansen stated.
When interviewed by police, Barrientes alleged that she had arranged to purchase the 6 ounces of meth from Zavala Mendoza and that the drugs were already in the truck when Zavala Mendoza picked her up. Zavala Mendoza alleged that he had driven Barrientes to the rest stop “so she could meet her boyfriend” and claimed that the $2,000 in his pants pocket was for a previous loan he had made to her, Hansen wrote.
Both Zavala Mendoza and Barrientes were held on $150,000 bonds following their arrests. For her delivery and drug-trafficking charges, Barrientes was sentenced on May 9 to a total unified sentence of six years in custody, with three years in prison before she will be eligible for release. Williamson also ordered Barrientes to pay a $10,000 fine.
On July 18, Zavala Mendoza told the court that he had taken responsibility for his actions. ￼
Commented