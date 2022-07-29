A Caldwell man has been sentenced to a retained jurisdiction, also known as a “rider,” for his role in helping a Boise woman import large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into Blaine County earlier this year.

Martin Zavala Mendoza Jr., 25, will serve up to a year at an Idaho Department of Corrections facility completing a “rider” program, which requires intensive inpatient therapy and educational classes, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ruled on July 18.

At sentencing, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill, representing the state, argued for a three-year fixed prison sentence with a five-year indeterminate sentence for a total of eight years in custody. Williamson upheld that recommendation but will not impose the sentence until Zavala Mendoza completes the rider program and returns to court.

