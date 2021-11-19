A 57-year-old man known to reside in Butte County was sentenced on Monday to a suspended three-year jail term and one year of supervised probation after pleading guilty in September to a felony charge of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.
Daniel Martinez will also need to pay $245 in court costs, $100 for DNA testing and $300 in restitution to repay the owner of the stolen vehicle for towing fees, Blaine County District Judge Ned Williamson ruled this week.
Martinez’s suspended sentence will only go into effect if he does not comply with his terms of probation.
Martinez was arrested in Ketchum the night of April 16 after deputies found him sitting in a red pickup truck that had been reported stolen in Arco the same month.
Between his arrest date and Nov. 15, Martinez had been incarcerated in the Blaine County Jail due to inability to pay his court-ordered bail amount of $7,500. At his sentencing hearing on Monday, he was told that his seven months spent in jail exceeded the state’s recommended jail term of 90 days and would be used to his credit if the court were to reimpose his sentence.
Martinez’s bail was also terminated on Monday, and he was released from jail.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Walter Todd, a property owner on Sun Valley Road called the evening of April 16 to report an intoxicated driver in the parking lot behind the Christiania Building. The owner had allegedly seen Martinez “drinking hard liquor” and “talking to himself” in front of a clothing store before getting into a 1992 red Dodge truck and backing into the stone “Christiania” pillar sign, Todd wrote in his affidavit.
At the scene, Todd observed the described truck and made contact with Martinez, who appeared “extremely intoxicated” and provided conflicting information, first claiming that the vehicle was his landscaping “work truck” and later that he worked for a potato company.
When asked where he had been, Martinez said he didn’t know and “pointed to some plants on the sidewalk and told me he and the company he works for did them yesterday,” Todd wrote, “[but] the small potted trees ... had been there prior to yesterday.”
Todd then confirmed that the vehicle’s license plate number and VIN number matched the truck stolen out of Butte County, and the truck was towed back to its owner undamaged.
In July, Martinez requested a court-ordered release on his own recognizance—or an “OR release”—essentially asking to sign a written pledge to appear in court in lieu of posting a $7,500 bond. Williamson denied the request, however, citing Martinez’s 17 prior failures to appear in court and his lack of transportation, which he said put him at risk for another absence.
On Monday, Felony Deputy Prosecutor Stacie Summerhill noted that there are active warrants out for Martinez in California, one related to a probation violation, and expressed hope that Martinez would return to the West Coast to complete the terms of his probation there.
Martinez told the court that he planned to find housing and “get back to work and take it from there.” ￼
Commented