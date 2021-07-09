A Burley woman has been sentenced to probation following a plea agreement reached in Blaine County’s Fifth District Court last month.
Sophia Lynn Bowlin, 46, will now serve three years of supervised probation and must successfully complete a drug court program in order to avoid a suspended prison sentence of five years.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Baker, Bowlin was pulled over around 10 p.m. on Aug. 21 for a broken taillight.
The traffic stop ultimately resulted in her arrest when a K9 indicated that there were illegal substances in the vehicle that Bowlin was driving. Police found methamphetamine was found in the vehicle by law enforcement.
In addition to the probation time and drug court, Bowlin was ordered to pay $1,000 in fines.
Commented