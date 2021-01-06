A Burley woman faces a jury trial in the spring following a traffic stop in August that led to her arrest.
Sophia Lynn Bowlin, 45, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine—as well as misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Baker, Bowlin was pulled over on Aug. 21 around 10 p.m., along state Highway 75 in Hailey. Bowlin allegedly had a broken taillight, which led to the traffic stop. However, upon making contact with the driver and deploying a K9 trained to detect illegal substances, Bowlin was arrested for possession.
According to the affidavit, Bowlin admitted to authorities that the substances found in her vehicle belonged to her.
Bowlin is scheduled for a pretrial conference in March, and is currently scheduled for a two-day jury trial beginning on April 6. Bowlin has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
