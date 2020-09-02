A Burley woman faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop for a broken taillight while driving through Hailey on Aug. 21.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Baker, he along with Sgt. Philip Rummel were patrolling the area when a black 2014 Cadillac ATS drove past Baker, northbound on state Highway 75 with only one working taillight.
Baker pulled the Cadillac over and made contact with the driver, Sophia Lynn Bowlin, 44, and walked back to his patrol vehicle to run her driver’s license. While checking Bowlin’s license, Rummel deployed his drug-sniffing dog on the Cadillac and the dog allegedly alerted on the car, indicating that it contained illegal substances.
Bowlin allegedly admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in the car, but deputies also allegedly found a powder and a crystal-like substance, which later tested positive as methamphetamine. In addition, several hypodermic needles and glass pipes with residue were found in the Cadillac.
According to court records, Bowlin pleaded not guilty to the two misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for today, Sept. 2, to determine if sufficient evidence exists for the felony charge to proceed to District Court.
