Brendan L. Ash will replace long-tenured Judge Mark A. Ingram as Lincoln County Magistrate, Magistrates Commission Chairman Judge Eric J. Wildman announced on Friday, July 29.
The Fifth Judicial Magistrates Commission selected Ash from a pool of six applicants, according to Shelli Tubbs, trial court administrator for Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.
Ingram retired from the position on July 15, 2022.
Ash, 34, began practicing law in 2014 and is currently the assistant public defender for Gooding County. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in 2010 from the University of Idaho and his Juris Doctor degree in 2014 from the University of Idaho.
Wildman complimented the commission for its thorough examination of the candidates and expressed the judiciary’s appreciation for the contribution made by each member.
“Mr. Ash will serve Lincoln County with dignity, courage and integrity,” the commission stated in a press release.
Upon appointment, magistrates serve an 18-month probationary period, after which time they stand for retention election in the county in which they are seated. They serve a four-year term if they are retained. ￼
