Brendan L. Ash will replace long-tenured Judge Mark A. Ingram as Lincoln County Magistrate, Magistrates Commission Chairman Judge Eric J. Wildman announced on Friday, July 29.

The Fifth Judicial Magistrates Commission selected Ash from a pool of six applicants, according to Shelli Tubbs, trial court administrator for Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.

Ingram retired from the position on July 15, 2022.

mshultz@mtexpress.com