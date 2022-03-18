A Boise woman will face a jury in Fifth District Court later this spring on charges of delivering heroin and trafficking methamphetamine into Blaine County and selling both substances to a confidential informant working with the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Jessica Anne Vazquez, 39, allegedly delivered more than 28 grams of meth and an unspecified amount of heroin to an informant on Dec. 1, 2020, according to a redacted grand jury indictment filed last June. She was not arrested until Jan. 13 of this year, when she was located in Ada County and served with a Blaine County warrant to face local charges.
Vazquez entered not-guilty pleas to both felony drug charges on Jan. 14, according to court records. At her arraignment in Fifth District Court on Jan. 24, Judge Ned Williamson set her bond at $20,000, which Vazquez posted on Feb. 3.
According to court records, however, Vazquez failed to report to two mandatory drug and alcohol testing appointments on Feb. 16 and March 3, and failed to communicate with her assigned Blaine County probation officer, violating requirements of her release. On Thursday, March 8, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill issued a warrant for Vazquez’s arrest, writing on behalf of the state that Vazquez presented “a threat to the community.” By Tuesday, the warrant had not been served.
Vazquez is scheduled for a jury trial on May 17. She faces a fine of $100,000 and up to life in prison for the meth-trafficking charge and a fine of up to $25,000 and up to life in prison for the heroin charge. ￼
