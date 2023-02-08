A Boise woman will spend at least three years in state prison after a jury found her guilty of trafficking in methamphetamine and delivering heroin into Blaine County three years ago.
In a Jan. 23 judgment of conviction, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson sentenced 40-year-old Jessica Anne Vazquez to a total unified sentence of eight years in custody, with three years fixed before Vazquez will be eligible for release and 106 days’ credit for time already served in the Blaine County Jail.
Willliamson also ordered Vazquez to pay fines and court and lab costs totaling approximately $12,500, including a $10,000 fine related to her conviction of meth trafficking.
Vazquez delivered more than 28 grams of meth and an unspecified amount of heroin to an a confidential informant working with the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team on Dec. 1, 2020, according to a redacted grand jury indictment filed with the court in June 2021.
She was not arrested until January 2022, when she was located in Ada County and served with a Blaine County warrant to face local charges.
Vazquez entered not-guilty pleas to both felony drug charges and bonded out of jail last year, according to court records. However, she was arrested for a probation violation in the spring after failing to report to two mandatory drug and alcohol testing appointments.
Few details of the investigation leading to Vazquez’s initial arrest are provided in the grand-jury indictment. At sentencing on Jan. 23, however, Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Fredback noted that Vazquez had delivered 87 grams of meth to the NET informant—more than three times Idaho’s 28-gram threshold to be charged with trafficking meth.
The amount of meth Vazquez sold is consistent with a street value of $25-$40 per gram, based on recent sales negotiated in Blaine County by the Narcotics Enforcement Team.
During his argument, Fredback reviewed a log of Vazquez’s text messages and told the court that she had continued to “use [meth] daily” after her charges, including on the day of the verdict. Fredback recommended a unified sentence of 10 years, including three years fixed and seven years indeterminate, arguing that Vazquez she did not show understanding of how the drugs she sold “ruined others’ lives” and needed a stiff sentence to “send a message.”
Vazquez’s attorney, Public Defender Joshua Stanek, commented on Vazquez’s work as a nurse in New York City—a profession Williamson called “admirable”—and argued that this was a “one-buy” case that warranted a maximum sentence of seven years. He added that Vazquez would “take advantage” of rehabilitation opportunities while in prison.
In a statement to the court, Vazquez acknowledged the progress of her addiction and apologized for harming the community, adding that prison was “probably the best thing” for her.
Williamson said he considered the case a combination of drug addiction and trafficking, which he saw as “sad on many levels.” ￼
