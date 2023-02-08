Jessica Anne Vazquez

 Courtesy mugshot

A Boise woman will spend at least three years in state prison after a jury found her guilty of trafficking in methamphetamine and delivering heroin into Blaine County three years ago.

In a Jan. 23 judgment of conviction, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson sentenced 40-year-old Jessica Anne Vazquez to a total unified sentence of eight years in custody, with three years fixed before Vazquez will be eligible for release and 106 days’ credit for time already served in the Blaine County Jail.

Willliamson also ordered Vazquez to pay fines and court and lab costs totaling approximately $12,500, including a $10,000 fine related to her conviction of meth trafficking.

