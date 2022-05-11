A Boise woman will spend at least three years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine and delivering fentanyl into Blaine County in January.
Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson sentenced Priscilla Barrientes, 39, on Monday to a total unified sentence of six years in custody, with three years fixed before Barrientes will be eligible for release and four months’ credit for time already served in the Blaine County Jail.
Willliamson also ordered Barrientes to pay a $10,000 fine and court and lab costs totaling $3,225.
“You brought significant quantities of methamphetamine and, arguably worse, you brought fentanyl into this county. Some significant money was involved,” Williamson told Barrientes, who appeared in-person for sentencing on Monday. “There is a wake of people behind you who don’t like you or trust you. You’re going to have a lot of work to do when you get out [of prison] mending bridges.”
Barrientes initially faced two felony charges of meth trafficking—the first stemming from a controlled buy on Jan. 2 and the second from a controlled buy on Jan. 13—and one felony count of delivering fentanyl. As part of a plea deal Barrientes entered into with the court on April 18, Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill agreed to dismiss Barrientes’ second meth trafficking charge along with a five-year sentencing enhancement ordered by the state due to her prior criminal history.
According to probable-cause-for-arrest affidavits filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Detective Steve Hansen, Barrientes sold a total of 10 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team on both January dates. A confidential informant fitted with an undercover wire purchased 4 grams of meth worth $1,500 at the Timmerman Junction rest stop south of Bellevue during a controlled buy on Jan. 2 and a second controlled buy at the rest stop yielded 6 grams of meth worth $2,200 and 30 blue fentanyl pills worth $300, Hansen stated.
Barrientes was held in the Blaine County Jail on $150,000 bond following her arrest on Jan. 13. She originally faced a fine of $100,000 and up to life in prison for the felony drug trafficking charges and a fine of up to $25,000 for the felony drug delivery charge, but Williamson said he found the three-year fixed prison sentence and $10,000 fine, though technically the state’s mandatory minimum punishment, appropriate.
“I’d like to apologize for my actions. I am ready to receive help and become who I was before my addiction,” Barrientes told the court. “Not only have I hurt myself, but I’ve hurt my family.”
Caldwell resident Martin Zavala Mendoza, Jr., 25, also faces one felony count of aiding and abetting Barrientes in methamphetamine trafficking and one felony count of aiding and abetting Barrientes in fentanyl delivery by allegedly acting as her driver and following the confidential informant to supervise the transaction.
According to Hansen, police found $2,000 in cash in Zavala’s pants pocket during a subsequent traffic stop on state Highway 75 and determined that the bills were the same ones that they had given the informant earlier that day for the buy, as evidenced by their serial numbers.
Zavala faces up to life in prison for his aiding-abetting charges and will appear in Fifth District Court on June 13 for sentencing. ￼
