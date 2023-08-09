A Boise woman is facing up to five years in state prison if convicted on a felony count of acquiring a financial transaction card with the intent to defraud.

Fernanda Lizette Sandoval-Bernal, 21, was arrested the evening of July 15 after police found her in possession of someone else’s debit card in Blaine County.

According to a police report filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Madrid, he pulled over a vehicle near Beech Street in Bellevue around 4:45 p.m. for driving 40 mph in a 25-mph zone, “abruptly” weaving and changing lanes without using a turn signal.

