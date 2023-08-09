A Boise woman is facing up to five years in state prison if convicted on a felony count of acquiring a financial transaction card with the intent to defraud.
Fernanda Lizette Sandoval-Bernal, 21, was arrested the evening of July 15 after police found her in possession of someone else’s debit card in Blaine County.
According to a police report filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Madrid, he pulled over a vehicle near Beech Street in Bellevue around 4:45 p.m. for driving 40 mph in a 25-mph zone, “abruptly” weaving and changing lanes without using a turn signal.
The driver—identified as Sandoval-Bernal—allegedly told Madrid she did not have a driver’s license or vehicle insurance and was cited for both minor offenses. Her passenger, Kamlesh Kumar Negi, 36, also of Boise, was found to have an active felony warrant out of Ada County for larceny and grand theft and arrested on the spot, Madrid stated.
The affidavit goes on to state that while collecting the passenger’s belongings, Madrid noticed a debit card on the center console with a different woman’s name on it. Sandoval-Bernal allegedly told Madrid that the card belonged to her sister, and Madrid asked her to “call her sister to confirm if it was her Visa debit card and if Fernanda had permission to use it.”
Over the phone, the relative allegedly denied being the cardholder, he stated. Sandoval-Bernal then “changed her story and stated she sometimes goes by (the cardholder name),” “opened the (bank’s) phone application and showed me a bank account under the (cardholder) name,” “scrolled through the transaction history on the bank account and stated that she uses the Visa Debit card regularly” but “could not provide me any more information on (the cardholder)” or why she had access to the account, Madrid stated.
The officer wrote that he recovered another debit card in the vehicle that belonged to an apparent stranger and “approximately 11 miscellaneous purchase receipts.”
Madrid’s affidavit did not state where the transactions were made, in what amount and where the cardholders resided.
Sandoval-Bernal is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Daniel Dolan the afternoon of Sept. 5, with representation by attorney Joshua Jimenez. ￼
