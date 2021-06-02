A Boise man has been sentenced to a retained jurisdiction, also known as a “rider,” following a multi-count, high-speed pursuit that began in Blaine County on May 16, 2020.
Jayson Scott Mitchell, 23, was initially charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, beginning in Ketchum at about 6:30 p.m. and concluding in Lincoln County at about 7:15 p.m. The chase began when Mitchell was spotted driving 80 mph through a 35-mph zone in Ketchum.
Mitchell continued to speed through Hailey and Bellevue, reaching speeds of over 100 mph and eventually came to a halt when police deployed spike strips on state Highway 75 in Lincoln County and deflated his truck’s tires. He was charged with felony eluding law enforcement and felony grand theft after the truck came back as stolen out of Boise. Mitchell was also charged with misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Through a plea agreement, the state dismissed the misdemeanor charge, and in March, Mitchell pleaded guilty to the two felony charges. In addition, he faced multiple felonies in Ada County and Canyon County. Blaine County 5th District Judge Ned Williamson chose to keep all three counties’ sentencings consistent by sentencing Mitchell to a rider, which will mean Mitchell will serve up to one year in an Idaho prison, completing therapy and rehabilitating, coinciding with his sentences from Ada and Canyon counties.
If unsuccessful on his rider, Mitchell faces a suspended prison sentence of up to 10 years.
