A Boise man was arrested Saturday following a multi-county, high-speed pursuit that began in Ketchum.
Jayson Scott Mitchell, 22, faces two felonies of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and receiving a stolen vehicle, along with a misdemeanor of violating a commercial driver’s license.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Philip Rummel, Rummel was notified of a failure to yield from Ketchum Division Sgt. Garrett Ruckle after it was relayed that a vehicle was going 80 mph in a 35-mph zone on state Highway 75 near Niels Way, south of downtown Ketchum.
Ruckle stopped pursing the silver Dodge Dakota at the city limits, and notified the Hailey Police Department of the vehicle. Hailey then relayed the vehicle information to the Bellevue Marshal’s Office after the Dodge allegedly drove about 90 mph down Main Street in Hailey. A Bellevue Marshal’s deputy then reported the Dodge allegedly going 102 mph in a 35-mph zone in Bellevue.
Rummel, who was posted on U.S. Highway 20 near the junction of state Highway 75, estimated the Dodge to be going 80 mph, and shared the vehicle’s information with the Idaho State Police and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The Idaho State Police deployed a spike strip, allegedly causing Mitchell to lose control of the truck and drive through a wire fence. He came to a stop in a field, the report says, where he was arrested.
The Dodge Dakota was reportedly stolen in Boise. According to Blaine County Communications, Mitchell had a prior license suspension and did not have an active license.
Mitchell was arraigned on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 1, at which time the prosecution must present sufficient evidence for the case to proceed as a felony.
