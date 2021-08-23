The body of missing hiker Tatum “Tate” Morell, an experienced backpacker from the Wood River Valley, has been recovered in Montana’s rugged Beartooth Mountains.
Morell, who had been missing since early July, was discovered by climbers on Saturday below Whitetail Couloir, a steep, narrow gully on Whitetail Peak.
The Hailey native graduated from Wood River High School in 2015, where she was co-salutatorian of her class.
Rescue personnel from the Carbon and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Offices, Red Lodge Fire Rescue and Two Bear Air believe that Morell was climbing Whitetail Peak when she was caught in a significant rockslide and suffered fatal injuries.
“The area where she was located had been searched numerous times by rescue crews,” Red Lodge Fire Rescue stated Sunday. “However, due to the fact that Tatum was mostly buried under rocks, she was extremely difficult to find.”
Over the weekend, Red Lodge Fire Chief Jon Trapp commended volunteers for their aid.
“After almost two months of extensive search efforts, we are relieved that she is able to be returned to her family,” Trapp said.
Morell, 23, was a graduate engineering student at Montana State University-Bozeman. She backpacked into the Red Lodge area and camped at Shadow Lake on Thursday, July 1. Her last communication with family was at Shadow Lake that evening, when she contacted her mother in Ketchum with an InReach satellite communicator.
The search for Morell demanded high technical expertise combing the area’s many rock fields, car-sized boulders, scree fields and snowfields, according to Red Lodge Fire Rescue. The National Guard, the U.S. Forest Service, three county search and rescue teams, four dog search teams and two county sheriff’s offices joined forces to look for her. Together, they searched by air and on foot, using thermal imaging equipment, infrared cameras, cellphone tracking, electronic RECCO tracking and search dog teams.
Morell’s brother, Josh, said in a July media briefing that his sister was “super comfortable out there, more than capable of doing this trip,” and had countless solo and family backcountry trips under her belt. Prior to her trip into the Beartooths, Morell had recently summited five peaks in five days in Gallatin County, Montana.
“Tate was a fiercely independent, adventurous soul who loved the mountains,” the Morells wrote in a previous statement. “We find some solace in knowing she passed in a place she loved.”
The Tatum Morell Scholarship Fund, established in Morell’s honor, can be accessed via GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/1e8ee0d4. The fund will support women in the Wood River Valley and Red Lodge areas of Montana “just like Tate—strong, determined and kind, with a never-ending passionate love for the outdoors,” according to fund organizer Tyler Connel.
Over $41,000 had been raised on the platform as of Monday afternoon.
