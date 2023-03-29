A Salmon resident is facing a felony charge of methamphetamine possession after he was stopped for a burned-out headlight on Feb. 20 and an officer allegedly saw marijuana in the vehicle.

Donald James Owens, 36, faces up to seven years in state prison if convicted on the charge and an additional two years in county jail for allegedly possessing a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Crusberg, the officer was patrolling northbound on state Highway 75 near the Hospital Drive light around 8:45 p.m. when he noticed a green Subaru traveling in the opposite direction “with a broken driver’s [side] headlight.”

