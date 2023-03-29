A Salmon resident is facing a felony charge of methamphetamine possession after he was stopped for a burned-out headlight on Feb. 20 and an officer allegedly saw marijuana in the vehicle.
Donald James Owens, 36, faces up to seven years in state prison if convicted on the charge and an additional two years in county jail for allegedly possessing a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Crusberg, the officer was patrolling northbound on state Highway 75 near the Hospital Drive light around 8:45 p.m. when he noticed a green Subaru traveling in the opposite direction “with a broken driver’s [side] headlight.”
After initiating a traffic stop on the driver, Crusberg wrote that he noticed a “tan labeled marijuana container on the center console” and a “multicolored pipe in the center console.”
“I could see the marijuana leaf on the bottle, and Donald said, ‘Yes’ … I could smell the odor of burned marijuana coming from the vehicle,” Crusberg wrote.
Blaine County Emergency Communications informed Crusberg during the stop that Owens’ driving privileges were suspended because he had not maintained proof of “financial responsibility.”
Crusberg stated that he then went back to the driver and initiated field-sobriety testing, but Owens passed all tests. The affidavit did not specify why Crusberg suspected that Owens had been driving under the influence.
Crusberg wrote that after concluding that Owens “did not meet decision points for DUI,” he initiated a probable-cause search of the Subaru due to the drug paraphernalia “in plain view.” That search allegedly turned up a methamphetamine pipe in the center console and a “small clear baggie with a white crystal-like substance” in the left breast pocket of a “red/white striped flannel jacket on the passenger seat,” leading to Owens’ arrest.
“I returned to Donald and asked, ‘How long have you been using meth?’ Donald said, ‘For too long,’ that he had been doing it on and off for 15 years,” Crusberg stated in the affidavit. “I asked Donald when he last smoked, and he said ‘yesterday.’”
The powder recovered from the jacket tested presumptive positive for meth in a field test on scene, Crusberg wrote.
Owens was arraigned in Fifth District Magistrate Court on Feb. 21 and released from the Blaine County Detention Center the same day after posting $5,000 bond.
At the arraignment hearing, prosecutor Matt Fredback noted Owens’ two prior felony convictions in California and asked Judge Jennifer Haemmerle to set bail at $10,000, while Public Defender Cheri Hicks highlighted Owens’ employment in the Idaho construction industry and asked for bail at $5,000.
Owens is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Hailey before Judge Daniel Dolan the afternoon of April 18. ￼
