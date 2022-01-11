The Bureau of Land Management Challis Field Office along with federal BLM enforcement officers are offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or persons responsible for the shooting deaths of two wild horses in the Spar Canyon area near Challis around Nov. 14, 2021.
"Reward will be available provided information can be substantiated by law enforcement and leads to an arrest. Anybody with knowledge is asked to contact BLM Law Enforcement at 208-524-7590," the BLM stated on Monday.
The Challis Wild Herd Management Area—one of six such areas in Idaho—covers about 264 square miles east of Clayton. In 2017, its wild-horse population was estimated at just over 280.
