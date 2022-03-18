A Bliss resident faces a felony charge of driving under the influence originating from a Feb. 11 traffic stop near the state Highway 75-Fox Acres Road intersection in Hailey.
At 11:58 p.m. that evening, Hailey Police Department Officer Tim Ragusa pulled over a blue Ford truck that he had observed “swerve over the dashed white line and then over the solid yellow line,” according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit Ragusa filed with the court.
After stopping the vehicle, Ragusa allegedly smelled alcohol from the interior and identified the driver as Dylan S. Turner, 29, of Bliss, whom he noted had an active felony warrant out of Nampa, the affidavit states.
Turner was arrested on the Canyon County warrant and allegedly failed two field sobriety tests once booked into the Blaine County jail. There, a breathalyzer test administered twice allegedly showed blood-alcohol levels of approximately 0.121 and 0.118, Ragusa’s affidavit states.
The legal blood-alcohol limit in Idaho is .08%.
Turner has two previous DUI convictions in Idaho, one in 2019 and another in 2018, automatically elevating this most recent charge to a felony. He was released on Feb. 14 after posting $10,000 bond, according to court documents.
Turner is scheduled to be arraigned in Fifth District Court on April 4. ￼
