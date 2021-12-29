A Blaine County woman was formally charged with felony aggravated battery in court on Monday after allegedly striking a man in the face with a glass object earlier that morning.
Jessika Parker Larsen, 39, was booked into the Blaine County Jail around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputy Allen Compton, the department responded at 1:07 a.m. to a call for medical assistance at a residence in The Meadows mobile home park. Upon arrival, Compton observed a man bleeding profusely from “deep lacerations on his face” that “appeared to be down to the bone,” he wrote.
The man told Compton that Larsen had thrown a piece of glass at him and showed Compton the piece, which “appeared to be the bottom of a glass,” according to the affidavit.
Compton wrote that he asked Larsen what had happened but she was unwilling to engage in conversation.
The man was treated by medical personnel on scene but refused to be transported to the hospital, according to the affidavit.
One of the wounds on the man’s face would likely cause “permanent disfigurement,” Compton wrote, which he believed elevated the charge from battery to aggravated battery.
According to court records, Larsen was arraigned in Blaine County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon and released on $3,500 bond shortly afterward. As a condition of her release, she must abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs and not make any contact with the alleged victim, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ruled.
Larsen is scheduled for a preliminary hearing the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 4, at which time a Blaine County prosecutor must present sufficient evidence that the alleged crime is a felony.
Felony aggravated battery is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. ￼
