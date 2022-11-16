A Blaine County man faces up to life in prison, more than $100,000 in fines and a requirement to register as a sex offender for allegedly sexually assaulting two different female roommates over a three-month period.
Raul Sixto Chamorro-Sanchez, 48, is charged with raping a roommate at his residence on or about Aug. 11 and forcibly groping a different roommate with the intention to commit rape on or about Oct. 24, Blaine County Prosecutor Matthew Fredback stated in a criminal complaint filed on Nov. 9.
According to a police report filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Steve Hansen, one alleged victim told police in a Nov. 4 interview that she and her spouse had recently moved in with Chamorro-Sanchez at The Meadows. She alleged that while home alone the morning of Sept. 20, Chamorro-Sanchez began to complain about his sexual frustration and groped her, causing her to push him away, according to the report. She also alleged that he tried to rape her the morning of Oct. 24 when she was home alone.
“[The alleged victim] stated she told him no, at which point Raul came over to the couch and physically pushed her against the back rest of the couch, restraining her … [and] began trying to pull her pants down,” Hansen’s report states. The report goes on to state that the alleged victim had to slap and kick Chamorro-Sanchez and eventually bite his hand in order for him to stop the attack. The alleged victim also told police she and her spouse were immediately kicked out of Chamorro-Sanchez’s home following the attack.
According to Hansen’s report, a different roommate came forward to police on Nov. 8 to report being assaulted and raped by Chamorro-Sanchez in August. The second alleged victim told BCSO Detective John Lowder that Chamorro-Sanchez had groped her in his car on Aug. 10 after promising her a ride and raped her at home the following morning, Hansen stated.
“Instead of going home, he parked in an empty lot next to the hospital [on Aug. 10] and began touching her, locked the doors of the vehicle so she could not get out” and refused to take her home, Hansen stated. On Aug. 11, the roommate reported that she was preparing for work in the bathroom with the door locked when Chamorro-Sanchez managed to unlock the door, attacked her and raped her, Hansen stated.
“[The second alleged victim] mentioned that no one else was inside the residence, so nobody heard her screaming,” Hansen stated.
When confronted by police at his residence on Nov. 8, Chamorro-Sanchez initially denied trying to kiss the first alleged victim but later admitted to Hansen and Lt. Fabrizio Lizano that he did in fact grope her and wanted sexual favors from her, Hansen stated.
Later in the conversation, he denied having sexual contact with either person, the report stated.
At Chamorro-Sanchez’s arraignment in Hailey on Nov. 9, County Prosecutor Stacie Summerhill asked Judge Jennifer Haemmerle to set bond at $50,000 due to the extreme nature of the charges against Chamorro-Sanchez and his past criminal history. Summerhill emphasized that the alleged victims were “extremely frightened.” Public Defender Doug Nelson argued for a lesser bond, citing Chamorro-Sanchez’s successful employment in Blaine County.
Haemmerle set bond at $35,000 and issued no-contact orders barring Chamorro-Sanchez from contacting either alleged victim. She also ruled that he must not have any female roommates if released on bond.
Chamorro-Sanchez faces up to 20 years state prison if convicted for sexual battery with the intent to commit rape and up to life in prison if convicted for rape. Both felony charges carry $50,000 maximum fines and $5,000 civil penalties.
As of press time Tuesday, Chamorro-Sanchez was still in the custody of the Blaine County Detention Center and was facing possible deportation back to Peru under an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 22. ￼
