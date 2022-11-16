A Blaine County man faces up to life in prison, more than $100,000 in fines and a requirement to register as a sex offender for allegedly sexually assaulting two different female roommates over a three-month period.

Raul Sixto Chamorro-Sanchez, 48, is charged with raping a roommate at his residence on or about Aug. 11 and forcibly groping a different roommate with the intention to commit rape on or about Oct. 24, Blaine County Prosecutor Matthew Fredback stated in a criminal complaint filed on Nov. 9.

According to a police report filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Steve Hansen, one alleged victim told police in a Nov. 4 interview that she and her spouse had recently moved in with Chamorro-Sanchez at The Meadows. She alleged that while home alone the morning of Sept. 20, Chamorro-Sanchez began to complain about his sexual frustration and groped her, causing her to push him away, according to the report. She also alleged that he tried to rape her the morning of Oct. 24 when she was home alone.

ejones@mtexpress.com