A Blaine County man faces a felony DUI charge following a traffic stop Nov. 14.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Officer Bryan Davis, Davis noted a gray Chevrolet Silverado stopped in a parking lot on Broadford Road with the front driver side window cracked, impairing the driver’s ability to see while driving. Davis initiated the traffic stop on south River Street and, according to the affidavit, immediately smelled the odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle when he made contact with the driver, Craig A. Eastop, 49.
Following a series of field sobriety tests, Eastop gave a breath alcohol concentration of 0.90, over the legal limit of 0.08. The affidavit also indicates that Eastop has at least two previous DUI convictions, one in Ada County and one in Ohio, both in 2014, making this his third DUI charge, a felony offense.
Eastop is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 1, at which time a judge must determine if there is sufficient evidence for the felony case to go to District Court for prosecution.
Commented