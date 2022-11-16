A Blaine County man remained in custody Monday evening on a charge of felony aggravated assault after allegedly admitting to firing a pistol during an argument on Saturday.

James Steven Buntain, 58, is accused of threatening a member of his household with a deadly weapon “with apparent ability” and creating a fear of “imminent” violence, according to a criminal complaint filed by Blaine County Prosecutor Matthew Fredback on Nov. 14.

According to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in The Meadows trailer park south of Ketchum shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 12.

ejones@mtexpress.com