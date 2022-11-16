A Blaine County man remained in custody Monday evening on a charge of felony aggravated assault after allegedly admitting to firing a pistol during an argument on Saturday.
James Steven Buntain, 58, is accused of threatening a member of his household with a deadly weapon “with apparent ability” and creating a fear of “imminent” violence, according to a criminal complaint filed by Blaine County Prosecutor Matthew Fredback on Nov. 14.
According to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in The Meadows trailer park south of Ketchum shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 12.
In a probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed with the court Monday, Ketchum Police Department officer Ted Carsley wrote that Buntain admitted to trying to get a household member to leave their residence by firing one round into the floor from his Smith and Wesson 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol.
“When asked if he used the gun for intimidation James responded, ‘Absolutely. Absolutely,’” Carsley stated.
Both parties were allegedly “pushing and hitting each other” when Buntain retrieved the pistol, the report stated. According to the alleged victim‘s account, Buntain also pointed the pistol at their head, Carsley wrote.
“James said, ‘I told [the alleged victim] to leave again and again and again and like, I’m going to call 911, I’m going to call the cops, and for some stupid reason I pulled out the gun and I fired it off, and I admit I did,’” Carsley stated. “James said after he fired the gun, he dropped the cartridge out of the gun and was going to call 911 on [himself].”
Buntain was arraigned in Fifth District Magistrate Court on Monday, where Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ordered a combined bond of $4,000.
If convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Buntain will face up to five years in state prison and a $5,000 fine.
Commented