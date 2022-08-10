A Bingham County man remained in police custody Tuesday morning for allegedly bringing methamphetamine into the Blaine County Jail on Friday, Aug. 5.

Dylan J. Gerard, 29, of Blackfoot, is charged with felony meth possession and introducing or possessing major contraband into a correctional facility, also a felony, according to a criminal charging document filed Monday by Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Fredback.

Gerard was originally stopped in Sun Valley the evening of Aug. 5 for a minor traffic violation but began to raise suspicion by allegedly lying about his identity, Sun Valley Police Department Officer Kyle O’Brien wrote in a police report.

