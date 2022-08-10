A Bingham County man remained in police custody Tuesday morning for allegedly bringing methamphetamine into the Blaine County Jail on Friday, Aug. 5.
Dylan J. Gerard, 29, of Blackfoot, is charged with felony meth possession and introducing or possessing major contraband into a correctional facility, also a felony, according to a criminal charging document filed Monday by Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Fredback.
Gerard was originally stopped in Sun Valley the evening of Aug. 5 for a minor traffic violation but began to raise suspicion by allegedly lying about his identity, Sun Valley Police Department Officer Kyle O’Brien wrote in a police report.
According to O’Brien’s report, the officer was observing traffic along Elkhorn Road around 9:22 p.m. Friday when he saw a black Isuzu SUV pass by with its headlight out and a trash bag covering one of the rear windows, both infractions. The vehicle also had black duct tape covering a rear window, the report stated.
During a traffic stop at the Village Way intersection, Gerard said he did not have his driver’s license and registration, according to the report. The man’s license, however, was visible on the center console, O’Brien said. Instead of handing over the license, Gerard allegedly wrote down an “illegible” fictional name on a piece of paper and said that “he doesn’t really have a middle name,” O’Brien wrote.
“I asked Gerard his middle name and he paused and had to think of what his middle name was,” O’Brien stated. “While speaking with me, Gerard would become confused, not knowing what words to use or stop talking and stare for a moment.”
The license plate on the car Gerard was driving, the Isuzu, allegedly came back from a database search as belonging to a 1993 Toyota pickup with a suspended registration owned by “Dylan Gerard,” confirming the man’s identity. The vehicle-identification number on the Isuzu came back as belonging to a friend of Gerard’s, the report states.
When asked to exit his SUV due to the misdemeanor offense of providing false information to police, Gerard “was very adamant he doesn’t want anyone searching his vehicle and was refusing to step out,” “finally complied” and “took a knife off his lap and put it down,” O’Brien stated.
The police report goes on to state that Gerard allegedly confirmed he had no drugs on his person prior to his booking at the Blaine County Jail. However, at intake around 11:45 p.m., a deputy located a “small clear bag with a white crystally substance” in the man’s underwear. The powder tested presumptive positive for meth, O’Brien wrote, leading to the two felony charges.
Gerard is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Daniel Dolan the morning of Aug. 16 to determine if the charges will proceed as felonies in District Court. ￼
