A Bellevue woman has been sentenced to a retained jurisdiction, also known as a rider, to receive therapeutic and rehabilitative treatment in prison for up to one year following a guilty plea and sentencing on a drug charge last week.
Faviola Elana Ruiz-Worthington, 25, was originally charged with felony intent to delivery methamphetamine, but a plea agreement between the defense and the county prosecutor’s office amended that charge to possession of methamphetamine in exchange for a guilty plea. The deal also dismissed of one misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
During the sentencing hearing on Dec. 7, Ruiz-Worthington and several of her family members gave statements to the court all emphasizing the defendant’s motivation to change and rehabilitate, according to court minutes obtained by the Mountain Express. Ruiz-Worthington told the court that she would like to the opportunity to better herself on the rider. Ultimately, she said, she would like to be a successful in order to be a better mother for her children.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Reichert, Ruiz-Worthington’s vehicle was pulled over on May 26 for a broken headlight while traveling on state Highway 75 south of Timmerman Junction around 10:15 p.m.
Ruiz-Worthington admitted to having methamphetamine in the vehicle. In addition, deputies found a digital scale, $400 in cash and a total of four smartphones, all indicating the sale of drugs, which Ruiz-Worthington also admitted to, according to the affidavit.
Following the rider, Ruiz-Worthington must complete 100 hours of community service and pay $597 in restitution to the state for drug testing and reimbursement to the county’s public defender’s office.
If unsuccessful in the program, Ruiz-Worthington faces a maximum of five years in prison.
