A Bellevue woman has been sentenced to three years of probation and a minimum of a one-year driver’s license suspension following a guilty plea to a felony DUI charge.
Kimberly Ann Koch, 54, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to the felony offense on July 27.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Dina Mitma, Koch was pulled over around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 after being caught going 41 mph in a 25-mph zone on Broadford Road in Bellevue. Koch did not have a valid driver’s license and had previously been cited in January for driving without privileges.
Blaine County Deputy Prosecutor Matt Fredback told the court during Monday’s sentencing that Koch had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.129/0.126. Due to two previous DUIs, both from 2018, this third DUI was a felony offense.
“I am deeply sorry for the choices I made,” Koch told the court on Monday. “I take full responsibility for my actions.”
In addition to the probation, Koch was also ordered to serve 30 days in jail, pay a $3,000 fine and successfully completing the Blaine County drug court program.
“I would put you on a rider today if it wasn’t for the drug court team agreeing to accept you,” 5th District Judge Ned Williamson said before handing down his sentence.
Fredback had initially recommended a rider, also known as retained jurisdiction, that would have remanded Koch to the Idaho Department of Correction for up to a year to serve a prison sentence while receiving treatment and therapy for her alcohol addiction. Fredback told the court on Monday that previous community treatment measures had not been successful for Koch. However, because the drug court team agreed to admit Koch, she will have another opportunity to remain sober. If she fails on probation, Koch could be subject to up a maximum of six years in prison.
For the misdemeanor charge of driving without privileges, to which she also pleaded guilty, Koch was sentenced to six months in jail with six months credited for time served. Koch has been incarcerated since Feb. 14.
