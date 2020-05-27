A Bellevue woman has been sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 39 days credited for time served, and five years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of felony stalking in the first degree.
During her sentencing hearing on May 6, Kimberly Ann Koch, 54, apologized for her actions and said she was ready to take responsibility for what she had done.
According to prosecuting attorney Matt Fredback, Koch continually stalked her ex-husband over a period of two years, including breaking into his home and his vehicle and taking some of his possessions.
“She took this to a level that is frankly terrifying,” Fredback told the court. “[The victim] doesn’t know what more can be done.”
During an impact statement from the victim given prior to sentencing, he pleaded with the court to give a just sentence to his ex-wife, adding that protective orders and no contact orders have not worked to protect him.
Fredback went on to say there was a substance-abuse component to this case, noting that Koch also faces a felony DUI charge and a misdemeanor charge of driving without privileges. In that case, she is scheduled for a pretrial conference in July.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the victim called police on Oct. 7 to report a burglary at his home and to allege that the perpetrator might be his ex-wife.
Through video surveillance around the house, police were able to determine that a person fitting Koch’s height and physical appearance was near the property around the time of the burglary.
Koch was arrested on Oct. 18 following an investigation and her admission to be being the perpetrator.
During her statement prior to sentencing, Koch said she only now recognizes the severity of her actions and wished to make amends.
In exchange for the guilty plea to the stalking charge, Fredback agreed to dismiss a second felony charge of burglary associated with the same incident.
