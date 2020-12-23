A Bellevue woman faces a felony charge of domestic battery following an incident alleged to have occurred on Dec. 14.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Bellevue Marshal Mynde Heil, Heil was dispatched to a residence in town just before 9 p.m. Once there, Heil spoke with Hailey Police Officer Marty Pallas, who, along with Blaine County sheriff’s deputies, was also dispatched to the scene. Pallas then described the situation to Heil.
Kristen M. Keller-Barker, 37, allegedly became violent with her partner after he took her car keys away. Keller-Barker admitted to being “too intoxicated to drive,” according to the affidavit, and allegedly appeared belligerent. The alleged victim reportedly had “significant scratch digs and marks on his right arm and right side,” and had a “red punch mark on his left abdomen,” the affidavit states.
A witness who told police that they saw the altercation reported that Keller-Barker punched and scratched the alleged victim.
