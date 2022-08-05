A Bellevue woman has been charged with felony domestic battery after allegedly punching a household member the evening of Thursday, July 28.

Elizabeth Margaret A. Fair, 34, was booked into the Blaine County Jail on July 29 for causing “traumatic” facial injuries to a household member by hitting them with a closed fist around their right eye, causing a cut on the left side of their nose, according to a criminal complaint filed by Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Fredback.

At Fair’s arraignment Monday, Fredback asked on behalf of the state for bond to be set at $7,500 while public defender Cheri Hicks asked for bond at $2,500. Interim Fifth District Magistrate Judge R. Ted Israel agreed to set bond at $5,000, which Fair posted after the hearing.

