A Bellevue woman has been charged with felony domestic battery after allegedly punching a household member the evening of Thursday, July 28.
Elizabeth Margaret A. Fair, 34, was booked into the Blaine County Jail on July 29 for causing “traumatic” facial injuries to a household member by hitting them with a closed fist around their right eye, causing a cut on the left side of their nose, according to a criminal complaint filed by Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Fredback.
At Fair’s arraignment Monday, Fredback asked on behalf of the state for bond to be set at $7,500 while public defender Cheri Hicks asked for bond at $2,500. Interim Fifth District Magistrate Judge R. Ted Israel agreed to set bond at $5,000, which Fair posted after the hearing.
Israel also upheld a request from Fredback to issue a no-contact order barring Fair from contacting the alleged victim.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Bellevue Marshal Cpl. Mike Shelamer, the officer was dispatched to a residence in Bellevue around 10:30 a.m. on July 29 for a welfare check on the alleged victim, whom police suspected was “possibly drunk or on drugs.”
During the welfare check, the alleged victim allegedly told Shelamer that they were in an abusive relationship with Fair and wanted to leave. Shelamer noticed redness around the alleged victim’s eye and a “fresh cut on the left side” of their nose,” he stated in the report.
The alleged victim explained that they had been talking on the phone with a relative the night before when Fair “walked down [the stairs] yelling,” “took the ring on her finger, turned it around and punched [them] with a closed fist in the face,” Shelamer wrote.
The alleged victim was able to produce a video recording of the incident that allegedly depicted Fair audibly slapping them and yelling an expletive to verify the allegations of domestic battery, Shelamer wrote.
Fair denied hitting the alleged victim but changed her story when Shelamer informed her about the video, according to the police report.
Fair is due back in court the afternoon of Aug. 11 for a preliminary hearing, at which point it will be decided if the case should proceed as a felony. ￼
Commented