A Bellevue woman was charged with felony intent to deliver a controlled substance following a traffic stop last week.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Reichert, Reichert was patrolling northbound on state Highway 75 south of Timmerman Junction around 10:15 p.m. on May 26 when he observed a 1995 Mercury Marquis driving southbound with the passenger headlight out.
Reichert initiated a traffic stop based on the headlight and made contact with the driver, Faviola Ruiz Worthington, 25, who provided a driver’s license and proof of registration but couldn’t find her insurance card. Reichert allegedly returned to his patrol vehicle to run Worthington’s license and see if the vehicle return would show the Mercury was insured. While he was doing that, Deputy Philip Rummel deployed his canine on the Mercury and told Reichert there was probable cause to search it for drugs based on what the dog indicated.
According to the affidavit, Worthington admitted to the deputies there was methamphetamine in her handbag.
During the search, deputies allegedly found two small Ziploc baggies of a crystalline substance, which deputies suspected to be meth. In addition, deputies allegedly found a digital scale and $400 in cash along with a separate $100 bill rolled up that had a white powdery substance inside, and a glass pipe with brown residue found inside it, which the deputies thought to be a pipe used to smoke meth. A total of four smartphones were also allegedly found in the car.
Once arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and transported to the county jail, Worthington allegedly stated to deputies that she did not have a job, “which is why she was doing what she was doing,” the affidavit states.
Worthington also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday, at which time the judge must find sufficient evidence for the case to proceed as a felony
Commented