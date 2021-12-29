A Bellevue man faces two drug-related charges after police allegedly found methamphetamine and a glass pipe in his car during a Dec. 14 traffic stop in downtown Bellevue.
Isaias DeLoera-Ruiz, 39, was formally charged in Magistrate Court on Dec. 15 with one count of felony methamphetamine possession and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty to the second charge.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Allen Compton, the deputy was observing traffic at approximately 4 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the intersection of Main and Pine streets when he noticed a black SUV drive by without a front license plate, a violation in Idaho.
When pulled over, DeLoera-Ruiz allegedly failed to produce a driver’s license and admitted that it had expired in 2017, Compton stated. While the officer was citing DeLoera-Ruiz for failing to purchase a driver’s license—an infraction—BCSO Sergeant Philip Rummel instructed his canine to sniff the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The dog allegedly alerted to the odor of narcotics and Rummel located a “glass smoking device” inside the car, Compton wrote.
Compton then detained DeLoera-Ruiz and allegedly located a “crystal rock substance in a clear Ziplock baggie” in the man’s pants pocket, which tested positive for meth in a field test, according to the affidavit.
According to court records, Public Defender Tom Curl focused on DeLoera-Ruiz’s ties to the community during his Dec. 15 arraignment. DeLoera-Ruiz was released on his own recognizance the following day without posting bail on the condition that he submit to frequent drug testing, make all future court dates and abstain from controlled substances and alcohol, records show.
His preliminary hearing is set the morning of Jan. 18, 2022, at which point the prosecution must present sufficient evidence for the felony case to be bound over to District Court. ￼
