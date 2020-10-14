The City of Bellevue’s Marshal has been arrested for felony delivery of marijuana following an investigation by the Idaho State Police.
William Ross Scaggs, 36, was served a warrant for his arrest at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday night at the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office in Hailey after a state police investigation found that he allegedly delivered marijuana while on duty as the Bellevue City Marshal, according to a statement from the ISP on Wednesday morning.
The investigation began with a tip and was conducted in tandem with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office, the state police said.
Scaggs became the Marshal of Bellevue in 2017 following a unanimous appointment by the Bellevue City Council on Nov. 27, 2017. He is the third marshal since the city revived its agency in 2016, according to previous reporting by the Mountain Express.
At the time of his appointment, Scaggs was the sole law enforcement officer for the city, and in his new role he developed a plan to rejuvenate the department. Today, the Bellevue Marshal’s Office has five law enforcement officers, including Scaggs.
Scaggs has been put on administrative leave by the city, Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns told the Express on Wednesday morning. Assistant Marshal Mynde Heil will fill in the role of Marshal in Scaggs’ absence, Burns said.
“We support Marshal Heil and have full confidence in her leadership during this time,” Burns said. “The city is cooperating with the relevant authorities on this matter, and we have no further statement at this time.”
The case against Scaggs is currently sealed, according a court clerk, meaning no more information is available at this time.
