A Bellevue man was sentenced to six months in county jail and five years of supervised probation on May 30 for felony child abuse, with an underlying fixed term of at least three years in prison if he violates any terms or conditions of probation.
Phillip Roy Compton, 43, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2022, after allegedly choking, pushing, kicking and punching a relative under the age of 13 and sending the youth to the hospital.
According to a police report filed by Bellevue Marshal’s Deputy Joseph W. Thayer, the Marshal’s Office was dispatched for an assault in progress at a Bellevue residence. Upon arrival, a visibly injured child told police that Compton had hit, kicked and strangled them “with both hands.” Thayer wrote that the child’s ear appeared swollen and bloody and their lower back had noticeable swelling.
According to Thayer, the child told police that their mother—who had witnessed the altercation—told them to run outside and call 911. The mother confirmed to police that she had tried to protect her child from Compton, “smacking” Compton to “get him to leave [the child] alone,” and “opened the door and told [the child] to run to the neighbor’s house and call 911,” Thayer wrote.
Compton allegedly admitted to police that he had physically reprimanded the child for “disrespectful” behavior and wanted to “put [them] in [their] spot.” The child was transported from the residence to the St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center emergency room for treatment, Thayer stated.
At Compton’s sentencing on May 22, the child’s mother testified that she thought their injuries could have been from a “prior incident.” She also said that she needed Compton around for financial assistance and help giving her children rides, and argued—as she had several times before—that the court’s no-contact order barring Compton from contacting her child should be dismissed, because the child needed more time alone with Compton.
Compton’s therapist also testified at the sentencing hearing, telling the court that his client should be able to see the child unsupervised and that Compton felt “genuine” remorse over injuring the child.
Prosecutor Stacie Summerhill countered the mother’s statement about the injuries, noting that an ER doctor at St. Luke’s Wood River had determined that the injuries inflicted on the child were “recent.” She also noted Compton’s prior domestic violence episodes over the past four years and emphasized that Compton had committed the offense while on probation—a sign, she said, that probation was not working. Furthermore, she said that Compton was recently added to the Idaho Child Protection Central Registry, which she said should not be taken lightly.
Summerhill also told the court that she had reviewed body-camera footage depicting police interviews with the victim, and said that the child had told her personally that they wanted Compton “out of” their life. Based on those interactions, she said, the youth needed to be protected and kept away from Compton for the next five years. Ultimately, she recommended six years in state prison for Compton, starting with a one-year retained jurisdiction, as well as a $5,000 fine with $3,000 suspended.
Defense attorney Justin J. McCarthy argued that the child had not been “silenced” by anyone, and pointed out that this most recent case was Compton’s first felony conviction. He also said that Compton has eight months of sobriety behind him and has been regularly attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
McCarthy recommended a significantly lighter sentence than Summerhill, suggesting 60-120 days in county jail as part of probation with an underlying fixed one-year prison sentence followed by a two-year indeterminate period in custody.
In a statement to the court, Compton said he took “full responsibility” for his actions and said he could not forgive himself or overstate how “sorry” he is.
In response, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson noted a pattern of drinking and aggressive behavior and said he was concerned about future violence against the victim and the victim’s relatives. He ordered a six-year prison sentence, with three years fixed and three years indeterminate, but suspended that sentence, placing Compton on five years of supervised probation. He also imposed a $5,000 fine with $3,000 suspended, as well as $245 in court costs and $100 for DNA analysis costs.
The judge further agreed to continue the no-contact order between Compton and the victim, and entered another no-contact order protecting the victim’s sibling from Compton. He also ordered Compton to attend AA meetings “if available” in the Blaine County Jail and, following completion of his jail term, a minimum of “five community programming meetings” per week through May 2028. As a term and condition of probation, Compton will need to seek intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment and continue counseling with a mental health professional, the judge ruled.
“If this happens again, it will not be a rider [retained jurisdiction],” Williamson warned Compton.
Court records show that Compton began his six-month jail term, a condition of the probation, on May 26. ￼
