A Bellevue man was sentenced to six months in county jail and five years of supervised probation on May 30 for felony child abuse, with an underlying fixed term of at least three years in prison if he violates any terms or conditions of probation.

Phillip Roy Compton, 43, was arrested on Sept. 24, 2022, after allegedly choking, pushing, kicking and punching a relative under the age of 13 and sending the youth to the hospital.

According to a police report filed by Bellevue Marshal’s Deputy Joseph W. Thayer, the Marshal’s Office was dispatched for an assault in progress at a Bellevue residence. Upon arrival, a visibly injured child told police that Compton had hit, kicked and strangled them “with both hands.” Thayer wrote that the child’s ear appeared swollen and bloody and their lower back had noticeable swelling.

Phillip R. Compton

