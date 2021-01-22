A Bellevue man has been sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of seven years in prison for felony trafficking methamphetamine in the Wood River Valley.
Marco Antonio Palencia-Gomez, 40, was sentenced on Dec. 29 following an Oct. 13 plea agreement. In addition to the prison time, Palencia-Gomez must pay $10,285 in fines and court costs. He accepted the plea deal in exchange for a dismissing a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
Palencia-Gomez was arrested in mid-October 2019, following a series of controlled buys organized by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office narcotics enforcement team. According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit for Palencia-Gomez, he and another Bellevue resident sold thousands of dollars-worth of methamphetamine to a confidential informant, working with the sheriff’s office in the first weeks of October 2019. Palencia-Gomez sold drugs to the informant from his residence in Bellevue, and it was during one of these buys that the informant met Palencia-Gomez’s source for the illegal substance, Raul Amado-Duarte, who was later arrested and sentenced to 10 years in prison following a jury trial that found him guilty of delivery of methamphetamine.
Palencia-Gomez was booked into the Blaine County detention center on Jan. 2, and later transported to a facility by the Idaho Department of Corrections to serve his prison time.
Commented