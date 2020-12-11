A Bellevue man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years’ probation after agreeing to a guilty plea to felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver. Koby Sliwicki of Bellevue will also pay fines and complete community service, per the terms of the deal.
Sliwicki, 29, pleaded guilty to the two felonies on Nov. 30 and was sentenced on the same day. He was arrested on Oct. 18, 2019, following an investigation that determined he was picking up a package from the Bellevue Post Office that contained heroin and cocaine.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mike Abaid, the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office contacted the Sheriff’s Office after noting a suspicious package headed for the post office on Oct. 17. After obtaining a warrant to open the package, deputies discovered zip-lock baggies filled with a black tar substance that later came back positive as heroin, and a white powder substance that later tested positive as cocaine.
Sliwicki was arrested the following day when he picked up the package from the post office.
The investigation by law enforcement concluded that a second Blaine County resident, Luke Schutte, was also involved in the trafficking of the controlled substance. Schutte pleaded guilty to possession of heroin in July and was sentenced to drug court, community service and three years of probation.
During his sentencing hearing on Nov. 11, Sliwicki apologized to the court for his actions. He has a steady job and has family support to support him through his recovery, he told the court.
