A Bellevue man has been sentenced to a 26 days in jail followed by four years of probation for a felony count of driving under the influence.
Craig Eastop, 49, was sentenced on July 26 after pleading guilty to the offense on May 17. As part of his sentence, he’ll also need to complete DUI court.
Eastop had two previous DUI convictions, making his third a felony.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Hailey Police Department Officer Bryan Davis, Eastop was arrested on Nov. 14 following a traffic stop in Hailey. The affidavit states that Davis immediately noted the odor of alcohol emitting from inside Eastop’s vehicle during the stop, leading to a series of field sobriety tests. Ultimately, Eastop submitted to a breathalyzer test, which determined that he was above the legal limit to drive.
In addition to the jail time and probation, Eastop was ordered to pay $500 in reimbursement to Blaine County’s public defender services and ordered to pay a $1,500 in fines in addition to court costs. Restitution has already been requested in this case, and that amount will be discussed at an additional hearing next month.
Commented