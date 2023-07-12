A Bellevue man who was sentenced to probation for felony cocaine possession in February was re-sentenced last week to a one-year retained jurisdiction program in state prison in light of a newer charge and conviction of possessing illegal drugs in the Blaine County Jail in May.

Kevin Joseph Flynn, 43, will serve up to a year at an Idaho Department of Corrections facility completing intensive inpatient therapy and educational classes as part of his retained jurisdiction, or “rider” program, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ruled on June 27. Depending on his success the first year, Flynn will either be placed back on probation or serve out two more years in prison. He also must pay a new $5,000 fine by 2025, court records show.

Flynn was originally arrested on a count of cocaine possession in June 2022 after police said they found a bag of the substance in his pocket during a traffic stop. For that offense, he was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, two weeks in jail, 100 hours of community service and an order to attend the Blaine County Drug Court program. The February sentence came with a stipulation that any future probation violation, like a failed drug test, could trigger an underlying $5,000 fine and a full sentence of six years in custody.

ejones@mtexpress.com