A Bellevue man who was sentenced to probation for felony cocaine possession in February was re-sentenced last week to a one-year retained jurisdiction program in state prison in light of a newer charge and conviction of possessing illegal drugs in the Blaine County Jail in May.
Kevin Joseph Flynn, 43, will serve up to a year at an Idaho Department of Corrections facility completing intensive inpatient therapy and educational classes as part of his retained jurisdiction, or “rider” program, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ruled on June 27. Depending on his success the first year, Flynn will either be placed back on probation or serve out two more years in prison. He also must pay a new $5,000 fine by 2025, court records show.
Flynn was originally arrested on a count of cocaine possession in June 2022 after police said they found a bag of the substance in his pocket during a traffic stop. For that offense, he was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, two weeks in jail, 100 hours of community service and an order to attend the Blaine County Drug Court program. The February sentence came with a stipulation that any future probation violation, like a failed drug test, could trigger an underlying $5,000 fine and a full sentence of six years in custody.
On March 21, Flynn’s probation officer reported that Flynn had “failed and missed prior drug tests,” and deputies discovered a broken methamphetamine pipe and meth residue in Flynn’s home during a probation search, a police report said. Court records show that Judge Daniel Dolan dismissed this newer meth-related case on May 16.
However, Flynn—who was booked into the Blaine County Jail on a separate warrant on May 29—was found to have meth on his person during a strip search at the jail on May 30, resulting in a new felony charge. Flynn also “unlawfully” brought Adderall and trazodone, a sleep aid and antidepressant, into the jail without a valid prescription, according to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutor Stacie Summerhill and an affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kyle McCauley. Both drugs carry the potential for abuse, according to the National Institutes of Health.
In his report, McCauley stated that he arrived at the jail around 3:30 p.m. on May 30 to investigate a “report of drugs introduced into jail.”
“I met with Detention Deputy Gonzales who gave me a verbal account of finding the reported contraband on Kevin Flynn,” McCauley stated. “Deputy Gonzales stated that he was doing a full search on Kevin Flynn when … Flynn reached to pull a baggie from (a bodily cavity) and attempted to throw it in the toilet.”
Altogether, police recovered “four substances” in the plastic bag “including seven white nicotine substance pouches, one small clear bag of a clear crystal-like substance weighing 0.4 grams, testing presumptive positive for methamphetamine, five white pills that were identified as trazodone and half a pill, orange in color identified as Adderall,” McCauley stated.
On June 27, Flynn waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was arraigned on his charge of possessing major contraband. Judge Ned Williamson promptly sentenced Flynn that same day to a “rider” designed to be served in tandem with his previous cocaine-related sentence. Flynn was also terminated from Drug Court on June 28, court records show. ￼
