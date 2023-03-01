A Bellevue man’s charge of felony driving under the influence originating from a Dec. 17 slide-off in Bellevue will proceed as a felony in Fifth District Court, Judge Daniel Dolan ruled at a preliminary hearing last week.
Jason Ray Calhoun, 43, is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison and a five-year driver’s license suspension if convicted on the charge.
Calhoun was originally charged with misdemeanor excessive DUI, an offense carrying up to one year in prison, but the charge was elevated to a felony after it was learned that he was convicted on felony aggravated DUI in Blaine County in 2012.
Court records show that Calhoun’s prior felony conviction originated from a single-vehicle traffic accident on Broadford Road, which he caused after driving with a blood-alcohol level of .265. The crash seriously injured Calhoun and another passenger and resulted in a sentence of one year in jail followed by six years of probation.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed by Sheriff’s Cpl. Elizabeth Cameron, Calhoun’s more recent DUI charge also originated from a single-vehicle accident on Broadford Road.
Cameron stated in the report that she was dispatched to the intersection of Broadford Road and Martin Lane in Bellevue around 2:51 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, to assist the Bellevue Marshal’s Office with a vehicle slide-off.
On scene, Cameron wrote that she saw a 2002 white GMC Denali wedged in a snowbank and hooked up by chain to a John Deere tractor-loader. Bellevue Marshal Cpl. Michael Shelamer allegedly informed Cameron that he had observed Calhoun behind the wheel of the tractor-loader with the engine running and thought the driver was intoxicated, according to the police report.
Shelamer allegedly asked Cameron to investigate because Calhoun was a city employee, and the tractor was also owned by the city, Cameron stated.
According to the police report, Cameron spoke to Calhoun in the driver’s seat of the GMC and noticed “the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle.” When questioned, Calhoun allegedly admitted that he had been drinking at a bar before the slide-off, Cameron wrote.
Calhoun allegedly failed a battery of field-sobriety tests and submitted breathalyzer results of .231 and .219, over two times the legal .08 limit, according to Cameron’s report.
Calhoun appeared for arraignment in Magistrate Court on Jan. 23, at which point he pleaded not guilty to the charge. Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ruled that as a condition of release he must install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, avoid bars and submit to a “high” level of drug and alcohol testing.
Calhoun is being represented by R. Thomas Curl and is due back for arraignment in District Court at the Blaine County Courthouse the morning of March 6. ￼
