A Bellevue man’s charge of felony driving under the influence originating from a Dec. 17 slide-off in Bellevue will proceed as a felony in Fifth District Court, Judge Daniel Dolan ruled at a preliminary hearing last week.

Jason Ray Calhoun, 43, is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison and a five-year driver’s license suspension if convicted on the charge.

Calhoun was originally charged with misdemeanor excessive DUI, an offense carrying up to one year in prison, but the charge was elevated to a felony after it was learned that he was convicted on felony aggravated DUI in Blaine County in 2012.

ejones@mtexpress.com