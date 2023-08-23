A Bellevue man remained in the custody of the Blaine County Jail this week on $200,000 bond following a charge of felony stalking.
Christopher Davis Gray, 42, is accused of “maliciously” stalking an ex-partner by following her in his vehicle, repeatedly contacting her by phone and sending her unwanted emails between Aug. 3 and Aug. 10, despite a protection order barring him from doing so, according to a criminal complaint by Blaine County Prosecutor Matthew Fredback.
Gray now faces up to five years in state prison if convicted.
At Gray’s initial arraignment in Hailey on Aug. 10, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle touched on his prior criminal record—which includes a handful of no-contact order violations and domestic violence charges—and ordered a mental health assessment at the county’s expense due to the risk of Gray harming the community or himself. Haemmerle then set bond at $200,000, four times over Fredback’s suggestion of $50,000.
According to a police report filed by Hailey Assistant Police Chief Todd Peck, the alleged victim reported on Aug. 2 that Gray had violated his no-contact order “by contacting her numerous times via call, text, email, and through a third party,” leading to a misdemeanor charge.
“She … expressed to me multiple times Christopher not acting like his normal self. Christopher’s continued contact and actions scared her and caused her to worry for the welfare of her and (her family),” Peck stated. “(She) felt as if Christopher was attempting to control and intimidate her.”
Two days later, the woman told Peck that Gray had escalated contact with her and was calling her numerous times.
“(She) reported Christopher following her into a parking lot and making her feel uncomfortable,” Peck stated. “(Gray) only stopped following her in the parking lot on Aug. 4 because she took out her phone and told him she was going to call the police.”
According to the affidavit, Gray was located on Aug. 8 and again charged with violating a no-contact order, a misdemeanor. The next day, Aug. 9, he was served an “updated” protection order explicitly asking him to “not contact” the alleged victim “either personally or through another person,” with no exceptions. However, about 20 minutes after receiving the document, Gray allegedly emailed the alleged victim stating that “things are not great with me and the law right now,” Peck stated. Gray also pleaded with the woman in the email to “agree to communicate” and admitted to being “out of line,” Peck wrote.
The affidavit goes on to state that Gray admitted to Peck on Aug. 10 that he was emailing the alleged victim “because he wanted to get a message to her.” Hailey police officers subsequently located Gray in a work-issued van at McKercher Park in Hailey, and Peck took him into custody that morning.
“Christopher told me he was ‘mentally ill’ and did not understand what was going through his head,” Peck said. “Christopher said his life was not in a good place and he did not understand what he was doing.”
Gray was due back in court for a preliminary hearing at after presstime on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at which point the alleged victim could testify before Judge Daniel Dolan. Gray is being represented by Public Defender Tom Curl. ￼
