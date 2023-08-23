A Bellevue man remained in the custody of the Blaine County Jail this week on $200,000 bond following a charge of felony stalking.

Christopher Davis Gray, 42, is accused of “maliciously” stalking an ex-partner by following her in his vehicle, repeatedly contacting her by phone and sending her unwanted emails between Aug. 3 and Aug. 10, despite a protection order barring him from doing so, according to a criminal complaint by Blaine County Prosecutor Matthew Fredback.

Gray now faces up to five years in state prison if convicted.

ejones@mtexpress.com