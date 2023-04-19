Kelly D. Webb

 Courtesy mugshot

A Bellevue man who originally faced two felonies for trafficking methamphetamine into Blaine County in the summer of 2021, as well as a separate felony charge for possessing meth around that same time, has been sentenced to three years in prison on one count of meth trafficking.

According to a redacted grand jury indictment filed in June 2021, Kelly D. Webb, 37, delivered more than 28 grams of meth to a confidential informant working with the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) on or about April 29 and May 26, 2021.

Court records indicate that Webb was arrested on two counts of meth trafficking on July 1, 2021, following an investigation led by BCSO Detective Steve Hansen, Lt. Mike Abaid and other members of the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team, and received a third felony meth possession charge the following week.

