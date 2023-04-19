A Bellevue man who originally faced two felonies for trafficking methamphetamine into Blaine County in the summer of 2021, as well as a separate felony charge for possessing meth around that same time, has been sentenced to three years in prison on one count of meth trafficking.
According to a redacted grand jury indictment filed in June 2021, Kelly D. Webb, 37, delivered more than 28 grams of meth to a confidential informant working with the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) on or about April 29 and May 26, 2021.
Court records indicate that Webb was arrested on two counts of meth trafficking on July 1, 2021, following an investigation led by BCSO Detective Steve Hansen, Lt. Mike Abaid and other members of the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team, and received a third felony meth possession charge the following week.
On April 3, Judge Ned Williamson dismissed one of Webb’s two meth trafficking counts and dismissed his meth-possession charge as part of a plea agreement Webb accepted with the court in January.
Williamson ordered three years in state prison followed by a four-year probationary period in custody, a $10,000 fine, and $285 in court costs. Webb will need to report to the Blaine County Sheriff the afternoon of May 12 to begin his sentence.
Webb must also pay the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office $1,350 in restitution for the “buy money” used by the confidential informant during the staged drug deals, as well as $1,025 for NET services and $297 for lab testing, Williamson ruled.
At sentencing, prosecutor Stacie Summerhill argued for a longer seven-year indeterminate period in custody following Webb’s release from prison. Public Defender Andrew Parnes, however, requested a one-year indeterminate period and noted Webb’s recent accomplishments with substance abuse treatment.
In a statement to the court, Webb called his choice to sell meth “irrational” and said he only had himself to blame for affecting his family.
Williamson noted that “numerous” letters in support of Webb had been addressed to the court, but explained that a three-year prison sentence was the mandatory minimum for meth trafficking and would be “appropriate” for the case. ￼
