A Bellevue resident is facing a third felony DUI charge stemming from a traffic stop in downtown Hailey on Feb. 21.
Gordon Chase Dawson, 63, was arrested after a Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputy followed Dawson’s van from the outskirts of Hailey to the Maple Street intersection, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed by Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Reichert.
The affidavit states that Reichert was sitting on state Highway 75 near Treasure Lane around 9:27 p.m. when he observed a southbound Chevrolet van weaving in its lane. Reichert wrote that he followed the van south and used his dashboard camera to record its “jerky movements,” noting its failure to use a turn signal when drifting in and out of lanes.
“The van was weaving in a serpentine manner and drove onto the fog line twice,” he stated. “After I activated my emergency lights, the van continued weaving for about a block before pulling over.”
Reichert’s affidavit goes on to state that the driver, identified as Dawson, appeared disoriented and his speech was “extremely slurred” to the point of “being unintelligible.” Dawson allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol and failed the “walk and turn” test, Reichert stated. Dawson refused to submit a breath sample and was subsequently transported to St. Luke’s in Ketchum for a blood draw, which indicated he was over the .08 legal limit.
Dawson was previously convicted of misdemeanor DUI for incidents in Blaine County in 2007 and 2010, and was convicted of felony DUI for separate incidents in 2011 and 2017. In Idaho, any additional DUI charges within 15 years of a felony DUI conviction are automatically submitted as felonies.
At Dawson’s initial arraignment on Feb. 22, Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ordered that he wear a SCRAM alcohol monitor and install an ignition interlock device in his personal vehicle upon release. Dawson posted $10,000 bond that same day.
If convicted on the felony charge, he will face up to 10 years in prison. ￼
