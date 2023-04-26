A Bellevue resident is facing a third felony DUI charge stemming from a traffic stop in downtown Hailey on Feb. 21.

Gordon Chase Dawson, 63, was arrested after a Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputy followed Dawson’s van from the outskirts of Hailey to the Maple Street intersection, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed by Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Reichert.

The affidavit states that Reichert was sitting on state Highway 75 near Treasure Lane around 9:27 p.m. when he observed a southbound Chevrolet van weaving in its lane. Reichert wrote that he followed the van south and used his dashboard camera to record its “jerky movements,” noting its failure to use a turn signal when drifting in and out of lanes.

ejones@mtexpress.com