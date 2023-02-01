A Bellevue man is facing up to life in prison if convicted on three charges of trafficking methamphetamine into Blaine County and two charges of selling the substance to a confidential informant working with the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Juan Valentin Ortiz-Avila, 38, allegedly delivered more than 28 grams of meth—the minimum amount to constitute trafficking—to an informant on Dec. 20 and Jan. 17, according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John H. Lowder III.
His third meth trafficking charge comes from a traffic stop on Jan. 20, during which he allegedly possessed more than 28 grams of meth.
According to Lowder’s report, the Sheriff’s Office began conducting controlled buys on Nov. 23, when Ortiz-Avila allegedly sold a confidential informant 3.6 grams meth for $140 at his residence on North Seventh Street in Bellevue. A forensic controlled substance analysis report provided by the Idaho State Police confirmed that the substance purchased was meth, Lowder wrote.
Ortiz-Avila allegedly sold the same informant 12.96 grams of meth at the same Bellevue address for $350 on Dec. 8, 29.31 grams of meth for $750 on Dec. 20 and 28.6 grams of meth for $900 on Jan. 17, according to Lowder’s affidavit.
Ortiz-Avila was arrested the afternoon of Jan. 20 after deputies spotted him at a food establishment, followed him and apprehended him during a traffic stop at the intersections of Main and Croy Streets in Hailey, Lowder wrote.
In a subsequent search of his truck, police allegedly found “two zip lock baggies” containing what appeared to be meth in the center bench seat, Lowder stated. Ortiz-Avila allegedly confirmed “under Miranda” that the bags contained meth, Lowder wrote.
Police also said that they located a meth pipe containing burnt residue inside a bag of food “which we watched Juan Ortiz-Avila purchase” that morning, Lowder stated. The drugs found inside the truck weighed 53.6 grams altogether, he said.
Lowder stated that deputies were planning to conduct a search warrant on Ortiz-Avila’s residence following his arrest on Friday. Several deputies could be seen in front of the home Friday afternoon transferring boxes of evidence into sheriff’s office patrol vehicles.
Ortiz-Avila faces a fine of $100,000 and up to life in prison for each meth-trafficking charge and a fine of up to $25,000 and up to life in prison for each delivery charge. He was placed on an immigration hold from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after his arrest, allowing ICE to potentially take him into custody, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
Ortiz-Avila is due back in court the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 7, for a preliminary hearing to determine if his case should proceed in District Court. As of Thursday, he was being held at the Blaine County Detention Center on $100,000 bond, court and arrest records show. ￼
