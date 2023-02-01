A Bellevue man is facing up to life in prison if convicted on three charges of trafficking methamphetamine into Blaine County and two charges of selling the substance to a confidential informant working with the Blaine County Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Juan Valentin Ortiz-Avila, 38, allegedly delivered more than 28 grams of meth—the minimum amount to constitute trafficking—to an informant on Dec. 20 and Jan. 17, according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John H. Lowder III.

His third meth trafficking charge comes from a traffic stop on Jan. 20, during which he allegedly possessed more than 28 grams of meth.

ejones@mtexpress.com