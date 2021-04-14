A Bellevue man faces a felony and misdemeanor charge following a warrant search of his residence last week, conducted by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Isaias DeLoera-Ruiz, 38, was detained and brought to his residence in Bellevue, where a search warrant was obtained to search the property on April 6, according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Hansen.
“During the search, numerous baggies with white residues were found in the detached shed, as well as a clear pipe with white residue inside,” the affidavit states.
That substance later tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine, and showed a gross weight of 6.8 grams, according to the affidavit.
DeLoera-Ruiz was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 20, at which time a judge must find sufficient evidence for the felony charge to proceed to District Court.
