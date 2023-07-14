Aggravated DUI crash

The Honda Odyssey involved in the crash. A second-row right-side juvenile passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Boise.

 Courtesy Blaine County Sheriff’s Office

A Bellevue man remained behind bars this week on two counts of felony aggravated driving under the influence after allegedly crashing into a minivan on July 2 while driving with a blood-alcohol content over four times the legal limit, seriously injuring a 9-year-old-girl.

Christopher Bruce Sims, 38, faces up to 30 years in state prison if found guilty of causing “great bodily harm and/or permanent disability” to two members of a five-person family, all of whom were hospitalized following the collision south of Bellevue.

According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Madrid, first responders were dispatched around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 to the intersection of Gannett Road and U.S. Highway 20 for a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries.

