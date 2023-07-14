A Bellevue man remained behind bars this week on two counts of felony aggravated driving under the influence after allegedly crashing into a minivan on July 2 while driving with a blood-alcohol content over four times the legal limit, seriously injuring a 9-year-old-girl.
Christopher Bruce Sims, 38, faces up to 30 years in state prison if found guilty of causing “great bodily harm and/or permanent disability” to two members of a five-person family, all of whom were hospitalized following the collision south of Bellevue.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Madrid, first responders were dispatched around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 to the intersection of Gannett Road and U.S. Highway 20 for a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries.
Crash-scene investigation determined that a family of five from Grosse Point Woods, Michigan, was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 20 in a 2015 Honda Odyssey when Sims, headed east in a 2015 Ford Explorer, turned left onto Gannett Road directly in front of the van, Madrid wrote.
According to the affidavit, the 39-year-old female driver told Madrid that she was traveling to Boise on a vacation with her 40-year-old husband in the front passenger seat and their three children in the back two rows when Sims abruptly turned in front of the van, impacting the front end with his passenger’s side and causing the vehicle to “lose control … ending up in the sagebrush on the eastbound shoulder of US 20.”
Madrid said he observed “severe passenger-side damage” to Sims’ SUV, severe “front-end damage” to the van, and “multiple juveniles on scene with injuries.”
“My interview with [the driver] and her family was brief due to the severity of the injuries,” he stated.
According to the affidavit, the driver suffered serious facial injuries and a 9-year-old second-row female passenger on the passenger’s side sustained “serious life-threatening injuries.” All passengers were transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum. The 9-year-old girl was later transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Trauma Center in Boise for her injuries, Madrid stated.
“I was advised by transporting medics that (she) had stopped breathing for approximately 20 seconds during transportation to the emergency room,” the officer stated.
On Monday, Saint Alphonsus spokesman Mark Snider said he could not share any information about the child’s condition because the hospital, per policy, is “not allowed to release information on minors.”
Witnesses allege ‘drunken’ behavior
Madrid stated that his focus turned to Sims after the family was transported to Ketchum. Two witnesses who had helped pull the occupants out of the Honda “because they believed it was about to catch fire”—along with a third witness who came across the scene—each told Madrid that the driver of the Ford “seemed intoxicated and was stumbling around,” Madrid stated.
“One witness … stated he was a recovering alcoholic and was adamant Christopher displayed attributes of being under the influence due to his nodding, stumbling, and drunken behavior,” the affidavit states.
Madrid wrote that he observed Sims to have “bloodshot, glassy eyes, a dazed and confused demeanor, slurred speech … (and) the odor of an alcoholic beverage from his breath.”
“Christopher had a difficult time balancing and was observed swaying back and forth during our encounter,” he wrote, adding that he noticed a “small, partially empty Jägermeister alcoholic beverage” on Sims’ dashboard and a beer can near the driver’s seat.
Sims allegedly admitted to drinking a “Coors Banquet earlier in the day while fishing at West Magic“ but denied having anything to drink since around noon that day, Madrid wrote. Sims also told the officer that he did not notice the Honda passing in front of him when he turned onto Gannet Road, the report states.
Sims subsequently failed three field-sobriety tests on scene and submitted two breathalyzer samples of .337 and .331, according to the report. Though Sims denied medical transport and treatment, he was required to undergo medical evaluation at St. Luke’s Wood River due to his “level of intoxication, per department procedures,” Madrid wrote.
“While at the hospital, Christopher made statements that he thought he was OK to drive after consuming copious amounts of alcohol … and his reason for driving at a high level of intoxication was because he just wanted to get home,” Madrid stated. “When asked how many beers he really did consume, Christopher stated, ‘I couldn’t even tell you.’”
An Idaho State Police trooper later said he found marijuana, “a glass marijuana pipe” and “multiple open Jägermeister bottles” throughout Sims’ vehicle, leading to three separate misdemeanor charges, according to the affidavit.
“The marijuana tested presumptive positive for THC and will be sent to the Idaho State Police Lab for further controlled substance testing,” Madrid stated.
Court records show that Sims pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI in Blaine County in 2007 and 2013. He is being represented by Public Defender Doug Nelson and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Daniel Dolan at 2:30 p.m. on July 25.
Sims remained in custody of the Blaine County Jail at press time Thursday, where he has been held since July 3 on $200,000 bond. ￼
Commented