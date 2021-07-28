A Bellevue man faces two felonies for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and selling it to a confidential informant who was working with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a redacted grand jury indictment filed on June 25, Kelly D. Webb, 35, delivered 28 grams or more of meth to a confidential informant on or about April 29 and May 26. Webb was arrested on July 1, according to a statement from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
Webb was arrested at his residence in Bellevue by members of the sheriff’s office Narcotics Enforcement Team, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Webb was released from the Blaine County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, the Sheriff’s Office said.
He is scheduled for an arraignment on Monday, Aug. 2, according to court records.
