A Bellevue man is facing up to life in prison and combined fines of $100,000 for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Bellevue on Saturday night.

Brand Pedro Tenorio Orihuela, 21, is charged with rape and forcible penetration using an “object, instrument or device against her will” for sexual purposes, according to a charging document filed by county Prosecuting Attorney Matt Fredback on Monday.

According to a police report filed by Bellevue Marshal’s Office Cpl. Michael Shelamer, officers responded to a home in Bellevue around 11:18 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, after a resident called to report that her daughter had been raped by a male subject minutes earlier. Wood River Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene and transported the girl to the St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum, where she was treated for her injuries and interviewed by police, Shelamer stated.

ejones@mtexpress.com