A Bellevue man is facing up to life in prison and combined fines of $100,000 for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Bellevue on Saturday night.
Brand Pedro Tenorio Orihuela, 21, is charged with rape and forcible penetration using an “object, instrument or device against her will” for sexual purposes, according to a charging document filed by county Prosecuting Attorney Matt Fredback on Monday.
According to a police report filed by Bellevue Marshal’s Office Cpl. Michael Shelamer, officers responded to a home in Bellevue around 11:18 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, after a resident called to report that her daughter had been raped by a male subject minutes earlier. Wood River Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene and transported the girl to the St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum, where she was treated for her injuries and interviewed by police, Shelamer stated.
At the hospital, the alleged victim told Shelamer and another officer that she was walking home from a bus stop around 9:45 p.m. when she noticed Tenorio—whom she allegedly met at a party the week before—“drive by and look at her” before pulling into a nearby gas station parking lot.
The girl told police she realized that Tenorio was following her home from the gas station in his truck, Shelamer stated in his report. She agreed to talk to Tenorio in his vehicle only after he pulled over next to her home, the report states. She also reported that Tenorio had been making unwanted cellphone contact with her earlier on Saturday, Shelamer wrote.
The alleged victim reported that after she got into Tenorio’s truck, he drove to a building on South Main Street and parked in an alleyway behind the building. The alleyway is shielded by trees on both sides and backs up to the Big Wood River, according to Google Maps.
According to the girl’s account, Tenorio began forcibly kissing her and touching her sexually without her consent.
The girl stated that she pushed Tenorio away but he overpowered her, raping her as she told him to stop, Shelamer wrote. “[The alleged victim] stated that she was so scared she could not even speak,” Shelamer stated.
Tenorio dropped the girl off at home, where she immediately reported the alleged attack to her family, the report states.
“It appeared to be a forcible rape due to the amount of blood on her clothing,” Shelamer wrote.
The officer wrote that he was able to track down Tenorio the following day using the girl’s description of his Honda Ridgeline pickup truck, a photo of his face that he texted to the girl and CCTV footage from the gas station. The footage clearly depicted the truck’s registration information and movement, he stated.
“At approximately [10 p.m.] I could see the alleged victim walking east … coming from Main Street. As [she] passed the Ridgeline, the driver then pulled out behind her and started to follow,” Shelamer wrote.
Around 5 p.m. Sunday, police officers say they found Tenorio’s truck parked in the same alleyway where the attack allegedly unfolded and summoned Tenorio to the door of the building office, which was also being used as an apartment building, Shelamer wrote.
Tenorio allegedly refused to answer questions without a lawyer present and was arrested on the spot. His truck was towed to a secure zone at the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Hailey and sealed with evidence tape, and the alleged victim’s clothing was also collected for DNA analysis, Shelamer stated. The alleged victim was transported to Boise for a sexual assault forensic exam, according to the report.
As of Thursday, Tenorio remained in custody of the Blaine County Detention Center on $50,000 bond with an immigration hold from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, meaning he may be deported to his home country, according to the sheriff’s office. If released, he must not have contact with the alleged victim, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ruled on Monday.
Tenorio is due back in court for a preliminary hearing the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 7, at which point Judge Daniel Dolan will determine if the charges should proceed in Fifth District Court as felonies.
The charge marks the first reported rape in Blaine County this year. Three rapes were reported in Hailey, Carey and in the unincorporated county in 2022. ￼
