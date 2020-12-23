A Bellevue man faces a single charge of rape and remains in custody at the Blaine County Detention Center following an investigation by the Bellevue Marshal’s Office and a St. Luke’s Children At Risk Evaluation Services (CARES) interview conducted last week.
Edward Williams, 45, was charged with the felony on Dec. 16, according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Bellevue Deputy Marshal Kirtus Gaston.
On Dec. 14, Bellevue Marshal Mynde Heil was informed of a possible sex crime involving Williams and a minor, the affidavit states. The alleged victim reported that on two occasions Williams removed the victim’s clothes and laid on top of the victim. On one occasion, Williams choked the alleged victim, according to the affidavit; on another, he allegedly scared the minor with a handgun.
The mother of the alleged victim reported to police that she had left the minor in the care of Williams overnight while she went out of town between Nov. 14 and Nov. 15. It was during this time that the reported rape was alleged to have occurred.
