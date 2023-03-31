A Bellevue man is facing a potential seven-year prison sentence and $15,000 fine after Blaine County sheriff’s deputies allegedly discovered a broken methamphetamine pipe and meth residue in his home during a probation search last week.

Kevin Joseph Flynn, 43, was convicted of felony cocaine possession on Feb. 15 and sentenced to three years of supervised probation, along with an underlying suspended sentence of six years in custody and a $5,000 fine. He was also ordered to attend the Blaine County Drug Court program and, as a condition of probation, maintain sobriety and show up to and pass drug tests.

On March 21, however, Flynn’s probation officer reported that Flynn had “failed and missed prior drug tests” and the tests were “dirty for methamphetamine,” according to a police report filed by BCSO Deputy John H. Lowder.

