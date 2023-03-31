A Bellevue man is facing a potential seven-year prison sentence and $15,000 fine after Blaine County sheriff’s deputies allegedly discovered a broken methamphetamine pipe and meth residue in his home during a probation search last week.
Kevin Joseph Flynn, 43, was convicted of felony cocaine possession on Feb. 15 and sentenced to three years of supervised probation, along with an underlying suspended sentence of six years in custody and a $5,000 fine. He was also ordered to attend the Blaine County Drug Court program and, as a condition of probation, maintain sobriety and show up to and pass drug tests.
On March 21, however, Flynn’s probation officer reported that Flynn had “failed and missed prior drug tests” and the tests were “dirty for methamphetamine,” according to a police report filed by BCSO Deputy John H. Lowder.
Lowder wrote that he, BCSO Lt. Mike Abaid and Idaho State Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Officer Kevin Wayt entered Flynn’s home that afternoon to search for drugs.
“I went to the back bedroom ‘living room’ where I observed what appeared to be a broken glass methamphetamine pipe sitting on top of the coffee table,” Lowder stated. “The pipe contained residue” that came back presumptive-positive for meth, leading to Flynn’s arrest on charges of felony meth possession and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, according to the affidavit.
“Kevin said he thought he had taken all of the paraphernalia out of the house,” Lowder stated.
Flynn’s alleged probation violation triggered a petition to revoke probation, meaning he could face the underlying six-year sentence from his prior felony conviction, 5th District Judge Ned Williamson said at Flynn’s probation-violation hearing on March 27.
Flynn was released on his own recognizance after his arraignment on March 22 under the condition that he comply with all Drug Court rules and pass any further drug tests.
“Frankly, your conduct will make a big difference with what happens in this case,” Williamson told Flynn on March 27.
Flynn is due back in court the morning of April 4 for a preliminary hearing before Judge Daniel Dolan. He is being represented by Public Defender Doug Nelson.
