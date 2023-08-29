Editor’s note: This story discusses violence that may be distressing to readers. For free, confidential support, contact The Crisis Hotline in Ketchum at 208-788-3596.
A Bellevue man was booked into the Ada County Jail Friday evening on charges of first-degree murder and felony assault on a police officer after allegedly shooting and killing his roommate, Bellevue resident Joshua Takacs, around 6 a.m. on Aug. 24.
Charles Christopher “Chris” Holloway, 43, was arrested by the Idaho State Police at 8:23 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, on a warrant signed by Judge Jennifer Haemmerle, according to court and jail records. His booking apparently followed his release from an area hospital, as evidenced by a hospital gown worn in his mugshot photo.
Holloway will face up to life in prison and potentially the death penalty if found guilty of murdering 40-year-old Takacs, who was employed as a customer services associate at the Oasis Stop ‘N Go gas station in Bellevue at the time of his death.
Takacs’ body was in the care of the Blaine County Coroner’s Office as of Friday morning, according to office spokeswoman Dani Quillin.
As of press time Tuesday, Holloway had not yet been extradited to Blaine County.
Under Idaho code, Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback will have 60 days to file a written notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Holloway once a plea is submitted.
Haemmerle set Holloway’s bond at $1 million early Friday evening after reviewing a criminal complaint from Fredback and a police report from Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Steve Hansen, court records show. Both of those documents were made public Monday.
According to Hansen’s probable-cause-for arrest affidavit, he was alerted around 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 24 to a “possible officer-involved shooting and a report of a possible homicide” at 317 South Fifth St. in Bellevue. The Fifth Street residence is owned by Holloway, county property records show, and was shared with Takacs and a third male roommate at the time of the incident, Hansen stated.
On scene, Hansen said he learned that the third roommate had fled in his car and driven to the Bellevue Marshal’s Office after Holloway allegedly shot Takacs. The roommate placed a 911 call around 6:03 a.m. while driving to the police department, according to a joint news release from the Idaho State Police and Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. The roommate was later transported to the Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Hailey for a witness interview with Hansen.
According to the witness’s account of events, as reiterated by Hansen in his report, Holloway and the witness allegedly went into the home’s “game room” to play video games after Holloway got off work the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 23. The witness reported that Holloway appeared “slightly intoxicated” when he came home, and the two continued to drink alcohol and play video games throughout the night “until approximately 4 a.m.” the next morning, Aug. 24, at which point Holloway had allegedly become “heavily” intoxicated.
Around then, the two men started to play a bongo-type drum in the game room, Hansen stated. The witness reported that he stopped drumming, but Holloway continued to play, leading to a confrontation by Takacs. Takacs “came into the game room and threw something down inside the room,” slammed the door to the game room and slammed his bedroom door, Hansen stated.
Holloway, allegedly incensed by Takacs’ actions, got up and took “something from the game room, which (the witness) now (knows) was a gun,” and stated “I’m going to kill him,” Hansen wrote.
Holloway then allegedly walked into the room where Takacs was lying in bed, fired a shot, “came back into the game room and said, ‘I just killed him,’” before allegedly telling the witness to leave and saying that “he had a plan,” Hansen’s report continues.
The detective next went on to summarize the contents of body camera footage collected from Bellevue Cpl. Mike Shelamer and officers from the Bellevue Marshal’s Office, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Hailey Police Department who assisted in clearing the scene. According to Hansen, Takacs was discovered under a blanket with a single gunshot wound to the head. EMS personnel removed Takacs from the bed but were unsuccessful in resuscitation; they declared Takacs dead at the scene, Hansen wrote.
In Shelamer’s body-cam video, the officer is seen arriving at the residence around 6:13 a.m., calling out “JOSH?”, shouting “Bellevue Marshal’s Office” and ordering Holloway to raise his hands and “stop,” Hansen stated in the affidavit. Holloway is next seen in the video walking away from Shelamer holding a “silver and black pistol” in his right hand, according to Hansen’s description, turning towards Shelamer near the front door and pointing the pistol at Shelamer “with both hands.” Shelamer can then be heard discharging “approximately seven shots” from his service weapon, “approximately three” of which struck Holloway, Hansen stated.
On Thursday morning, the entire 300 block of South Fifth Street was cordoned off with yellow police-line tape, as numerous officers from Blaine County, Jerome County and the Idaho State Police executed a search of the residence.
Hansen stated that police recovered “a silver shell casing that appeared to be from a 9mm handgun” inside the home and “two handguns, a silver Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver, and a silver and black Smith & Wesson semiautomatic handgun” outside the home.
Hansen did not state which weapon is believed to have been fired at Takacs, but did note that Holloway kept the semiautomatic gun in the game room, according to the roommate’s statement to police.
Holloway required an air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise for treatment of his injuries, according to the news release from the ISP and Sheriff’s Office issued on Thursday. Flight records show that Holloway was flown to the hospital around 8 a.m. Thursday. However, on Friday, the hospital said it had no record of Holloway.
Community rallies behind family of Josh Takacs
Starting on Thursday, a makeshift memorial began to take shape around a table placed outside the Oasis gas station. Friends and loved ones stopped by to pay their respects to Takacs, placing an array of flowers—store-bought bouquets, fresh-cut perennials in mason jars and silk roses—alongside stuffed animals, handwritten notes, skeleton decorations and potted plants.
“Josh, forever my beloved brother,” read a note attached to a vase.
Those who knew Takacs told the Express that he was more than just a customer service representative, but someone who went above and beyond to make sure those around him had a better day.
On social media, friends and coworkers remembered Takacs for his funny memes, dark jokes and storytelling abilities. Several considered him their best friend.
While not all of Takacs’ loved ones appeared to know one another, their posts concurred that Takacs was personal and kind to everyone he met, while expecting nothing in return. He made a routine activity—getting gas—fun, they said, but was also quick to read the room and know when to be serious, or lend a few minutes of his undivided attention.
A GoFundMe fundraiser for Takacs’ funeral expenses has been set up at www.gofundme.com/f/josh-takacs. More than $12,200 had been raised as of Tuesday morning.
“I know we are all grieving from this horrible tragedy. There is no way to ever replace Josh. Let’s come together as a community to help Josh’s mom with cremation expenses,” fundraiser organizer Mandi Iverson stated. “Big hugs to everyone who is hurting.”
A potluck in memory of Takacs will be held this Saturday at Keefer Park in Hailey starting at 5 p.m. A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Bellevue City Park to include a wider circle of Takacs’ friends and family, according to Iverson and other sources. ￼
