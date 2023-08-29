Joshua Takacs memorial

A memorial of flowers and notes for Joshua Takacs has continued to expand outside the Oasis Stop ‘N Go station in Bellevue.

 Express staff photo by Roland Lane

Editor’s note: This story discusses violence that may be distressing to readers. For free, confidential support, contact The Crisis Hotline in Ketchum at 208-788-3596.

A Bellevue man was booked into the Ada County Jail Friday evening on charges of first-degree murder and felony assault on a police officer after allegedly shooting and killing his roommate, Bellevue resident Joshua Takacs, around 6 a.m. on Aug. 24.

Charles Christopher “Chris” Holloway, 43, was arrested by the Idaho State Police at 8:23 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, on a warrant signed by Judge Jennifer Haemmerle, according to court and jail records. His booking apparently followed his release from an area hospital, as evidenced by a hospital gown worn in his mugshot photo.

Charles C. Holloway (copy)

Charles C. Holloway
Josh Takacs

Bellevue residents pay respects to Josh Takacs at a makeshift memorial outside his place of work. An investigation into Takacs’ death is ongoing.
Josh Takacs

Josh Takacs

Correction

An earlier version of this story stated that a potluck in memory of Joshua Takacs will start Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. It has moved to 5 p.m. 

ejones@mtexpress.com