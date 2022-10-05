A Bellevue man is facing 10 years in state prison over a felony charge of willfully inflicting injury on a child under circumstances likely to produce great bodily harm or death.

Phillip Roy Compton, 43, was arrested on Sept. 24 after allegedly choking, pushing, kicking and punching a juvenile under the age of 13.

According to a police report filed by Bellevue Marshal’s Deputy Joseph W. Thayer, the Marshal’s Office was dispatched for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, a child—the alleged victim—told police that Compton had hit, kicked and strangled them “with both hands.”

ejones@mtexpress.com