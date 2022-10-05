A Bellevue man is facing 10 years in state prison over a felony charge of willfully inflicting injury on a child under circumstances likely to produce great bodily harm or death.
Phillip Roy Compton, 43, was arrested on Sept. 24 after allegedly choking, pushing, kicking and punching a juvenile under the age of 13.
According to a police report filed by Bellevue Marshal’s Deputy Joseph W. Thayer, the Marshal’s Office was dispatched for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, a child—the alleged victim—told police that Compton had hit, kicked and strangled them “with both hands.”
“Examining [the child’s] right ear, I observed [their] ear to be very red and swollen and had blood behind it. I also looked at [the child’s] back. There was visible swelling on [their] lower back at waist height, just to the left of center,” Thayer stated.
According to the alleged victims’ account, an adult household member who witnessed the altercation told them to run outside and call 911. That same adult told police that they had tried to protect the child from Compton, “smacking” Compton to “get him to leave [the child] alone.”
The witness then “opened the door and told [the child] to run to the neighbor’s house and call 911,” Thayer wrote.
Compton allegedly told Thayer that he had physically reprimanded the child for “disrespectful” behavior and wanted to “put [them] in [their] spot.” He also admitted to holding the child by the ear, Thayer stated.
The child was transported to St. Luke’s for medical attention, according to the police report.
Compton posted $7,500 bond on Sept. 26 and was due back in court for a preliminary hearing after press time Tuesday. ￼
