A Bellevue man is facing up to 15 years in state prison and a requirement to register as a sex offender for a felony charge of enticing a child through the internet.

Joseph D. Frye, 23, is accused of “knowingly” using the internet to “solicit, lure, persuade or entice” a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual acts, according to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutor Matt Fredback.

Frye was arrested by the officers with Blaine County Sheriff’s Office on the morning of March 2. He appeared in Fifth District court via Zoom in front of Judge Jennifer Haemmerle that afternoon.

