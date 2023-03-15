A Bellevue man is facing up to 15 years in state prison and a requirement to register as a sex offender for a felony charge of enticing a child through the internet.
Joseph D. Frye, 23, is accused of “knowingly” using the internet to “solicit, lure, persuade or entice” a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual acts, according to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutor Matt Fredback.
Frye was arrested by the officers with Blaine County Sheriff’s Office on the morning of March 2. He appeared in Fifth District court via Zoom in front of Judge Jennifer Haemmerle that afternoon.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed on March 2 by Lt. Mike Abaid of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, a Blaine County resident reported going through his daughter’s texts as part of routine cell-phone activity check and discovering “sexually inappropriate texts” on Feb. 15.
The person, later confirmed to be Frye, worked with the alleged victim in Ketchum and had driven her home several times before, she and her father reportedly told Abaid and BCSO Detective Kerri Taylor in an interview on Feb. 16.
Abaid noted “several concerning texts” in his report. The alleged victim reported receiving other text messages from Frye prior to Feb. 14 that “made her feel uncomfortable” due to their sexual undertones, Abaid wrote. According to a three-page text log from Feb. 14, the alleged victim repeatedly turned down the apparent sexual advances, stating that she was a minor at least six times.
Frye is due back in court the afternoon of Tuesday, April 18 for a preliminary hearing. He is currently being represented by Blaine County Public Defender Doug Nelson. ￼
