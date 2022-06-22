A Bellevue man faces a felony eluding charge after he allegedly ran from an officer who had tried to pull him over for driving into oncoming traffic and running multiple stop signs.
Jake Dylan Charpentier, 18, appeared for arraignment on June 13 on one count of felony eluding police, misdemeanor obstructing arrest and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
According to an affidavit from Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Reichert, the officer was patrolling northbound on Main Street in Bellevue near the Gannett Road intersection when he observed a green pickup swerve into traffic, accelerate and cut the corner onto Chestnut Street, “driving completely in the oncoming lane of travel.”
After crashing on top of a hill, Charpentier allegedly jumped out of the truck, ran southbound in an alleyway and jumped a fence into a residential yard with Reichert pursuing him on foot. Charpentier continued running despite Reichert’s commands to get on the ground and emitted an odor of alcohol from his breath while detained, according to the report.
Charpentier allegedly denied driving and claimed that a friend had been driving the truck, but Reichert found no other wallets or personal items indicating another passenger. Charpentier’s statements took about an hour, the officer stated, which “obstructed and delayed” Reichert’s DUI investigation. Reichert said Charpentier was then taken to St. Luke’s Wood River to give a blood sample after failing field-sobriety tests and was found to have been driving with a blood-alcohol concentration level above the legal .08 limit.
Charpentier was released on June 13 after posting $2,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment in District Court the morning of July 11. ￼
